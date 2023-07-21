Nebraska Teen Sentenced to Jail After Abortion Said She Didn't Want Child With Abusive Partner

Image: (Getty Images)

Celeste Burgess—the Nebraska 19-year-old who was sentenced to jail and probation on Thursday after she self-managed an abortion in April 2022 with her mother’s help—told the judge during her sentencing hearing that she was in an abusive relationship and didn’t want to parent a child with her partner.



Burgess pled guilty earlier this year to one felony charge of concealing or abandoning a dead body in exchange for prosecutors dropping two misdemeanor charges. Prosecutors allege that, when she was 17, she took abortion pills her mother purchased online, had a stillbirth at about 29 weeks, and the two burned and buried the remains. She was charged as an adult in August 2022.

Read more

Kube sentenced Celeste Burgess to 90 days in jail and two years of probation. Burgess’s lawyer, Chelsey Hartner, the deputy Madison County public defender, asked Kube for only probation given that she had no prior criminal history. Hartner also mentioned the teen has mental health issues. “I think probation is going to add that additional guidance that perhaps she needs to encourage her to keep addressing her mental health or mental health medication needs,” Hartner said. Burgess told the judge that, at the time of the incident, she was taking a drug for medical reasons that had the potential to terminate her pregnancy. She added that she had since given birth to a child and had her parental rights terminated.

Burgess said, in tears, that she was afraid of being taken away from her family. “And I’d really like to see—instead of getting locked up—I would really want a chance to actually prove to everyone that I could be a good person,” she said.

Kube wrote in his sentencing order: “The Court specifically finds that while probation is appropriate, confinement is necessary because without this confinement, it would depreciate the seriousness of the crime or promote disrespect for the law.”

It’s quite instructive to compare the legal system’s posture in this case to one in the U.K. where a mother was jailed for using abortion pills after the legal limit. That woman was released on appeal this week and one of the judges said: “This is a very sad case … It is a case that calls for compassion, not punishment.”



More from Jezebel

Sign up for Jezebel's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.