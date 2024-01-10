Nebraska voting: 10 key dates for your 2024 elections calendar

As the 2024 election season nears, Nebraskans will have a slate of both federal and state races to follow.

Alongside the presidential election, there will be two U.S. Senate seats and three U.S. House seats on the ballot. At the state level, 25 Senate seats are up for re-election.

During the 2024 election season in Nebraska, there are multiple factors and dates to keep in mind, including registration deadlines, two time zones and new voter ID laws. Here are some important dates in the upcoming months to add to your calendar.

Important 2024 election dates to remember

Presidential and statewide primaries: May 14

General election: Nov. 5

Important presidential and state primary dates to remember

Nebraska’s state and presidential primaries are both set for May 14. Since it is a primary election, the ballot you will receive depends on which political affiliation you list when requesting a ballot. In Nebraska, political parties decide who gets to vote in primary elections, so if you register as nonpartisan, you will receive a ballot with only the nonpartisan state and local races. To vote in the congressional primaries as a nonpartisan, you may request an additional ballot. Here are some primary registration and voting deadlines:

Jan. 15: The first day for election officials to accept early voting ballot requests for the primary election.

April 15-May 13: Early in-person voting is open.

April 29: This is the last day to register to vote online. Registration must be completed before midnight Central time. It is also the last day to register in person at DMVs and the Nebraska Departments of Education and Health and Human Services by office closing time.

May 3 : This is the last day for in-person voter registration, which ends at 6 p.m. Central. It is also the deadline to request a mail-in ballot for early voting.

May 14: Primary election day. This is the deadline to deliver mail-in ballots by 8 p.m. Central time and 7 p.m. Mountain time.

Important general election dates to remember

July 8: The first day for election officials to accept early voting ballot requests for the general election.

Oct. 7-Nov. 4 : Early in-person voting is open.

Oct. 18: This is the last day to register to vote online. Registration must be completed before midnight Central time. It is also the last day to register in person at DMV locations and the Nebraska Departments of Education and Health and Human Services by office closing time.

Oct. 25: This is the last day for in-person voter registration, which ends at 6 p.m. Central. It is also the deadline to request a mail-in ballot for early voting.

Nov. 5: Election Day. This is the deadline to deliver mail-in ballots by 8 p.m. Central time and 7 p.m. Mountain time.

What you need to vote:

Beginning in the May 14 primary, Nebraska voters must present valid photo voter identification when registering to vote. Here is a list of eligible IDs:

Nebraska driver's license or state ID

Passport

Military ID

Tribal ID

Hospital, assisted living or nursing home record

Nebraska college or university ID

If you cannot afford these options, you can get a free state ID at a Nebraska DMV by providing documents confirming your identity and address. You can find more information here.

To view the full 2024 Secretary of State's election calendar, click here.

