‘Necessary evil’: Businesses bracing for 2100 South Project reconstruction set to begin in March

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Reconstruction projects will start in Sugar House on 2100 South in March, according to Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

The 2100 South project team says the project will reconstruct the road from 700 to 1300 East.

Sugar House business workers say they’re familiar with construction in the area.

Salt Lake County mayor, city council call for Cline’s resignation

Reconstruction projects will start in Sugar House on 2100 South in March 2024, according to Mayor Erin Mendenhall. (Courtesy of Sarah Murphy)

“It’s sort of like a necessary evil,” Salt Lake Brewing Company Brand Manager Rick Seven said.

Seven’s job also covers Wasatch Brew Pub in Sugar House, located on 2100 South. He said last summer, they felt the effects of construction along South Highland Drive.

“Some businesses are leaving, some businesses … are wondering how they’re going to feed their family,” he said.

Kimi Eklund is the owner of Kimi’s Chop & Oyster House, one of the businesses that left. Her restaurant was located along South Highland Drive for nearly a decade. Eklund said last summer’s construction took a toll, and in the past year, her business revenue decreased about 55%. So, after nine and a half years, she moved her restaurant.

“I found this new location in Holladay,” she said. “I found a lot of clientele.”

Both Seven and Eklund said they recognize the need for construction and even acknowledge that it leads to good things.

“We do hope it to be positive,” Seven said. “Sugar House itself is a great location.”

He said the city has communicated with him and other businesses on the plan and how they hope to make sure everything works smoothly.

Mayor Mendenhall said that, during the construction, “There will still be ways to get around and businesses will be open.”

In the meantime, these businesses ask for your support. Eklund believes it can make a difference.

“Try and help support local a bit more and learn the ways of getting to businesses so you can support them,” she said. “They all need it.”

The 2100 South project team plans to hold an open house at Highland High School on Thursday, Feb. 29 to discuss their project plans.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.