The necessity of oil

The sun rises above a redundant oil platform moored in the Firth of Forth - Jane Barlow/PA

Saudi Arabia’s decision to reduce its oil production by one million barrels a day began to have the desired effect yesterday when the price of Brent crude rose two per cent. The cuts, agreed at a seven-hour meeting of Opec, will see the biggest decline in Saudi production in years. Other producers have not followed Riyadh’s lead, however, fearing falling revenues amid flagging global demand and glut of supply which has pushed prices down.

The move comes as an unwelcome counter to falling energy costs after the spike caused by the Ukraine war. It will make it harder to bring down inflation as high oil and gas prices feed into other costs, notably transport of food and raw materials.

But the unilateral Saudi move indicates strains within the Opec cartel as producers come to terms with the fact that the anticipated post-Covid recovery has been slow, especially in China.

Saudi Arabia needs a higher oil price to pay for huge investments in the green technologies that will eventually supplant the natural resource that gave the country untold wealth. The country’s non-oil economy grew rapidly last year.

In the UK, however, Labour is seemingly looking at shutting down new exploration of North Sea oil and gas fields that might be encouraged by higher prices and would provide revenues for new technologies as well as jobs for thousands. Since the country will continue to rely on oil and gas for the foreseeable future, this is a short-sighted policy opposed even by the GMB union, one of the party’s biggest supporters.

Gary Smith, the GMB’s general secretary, said Labour had “got it wrong” and risked creating “a cliff-edge with oil and gas extraction from the North Sea”. He is right. Sir Keir Starmer needs to rethink.

