Neches principal under TEA disciplinary review

Mar. 9—Neches Elementary Principal Kimberlyn Snider is under review by the Texas Education Agency.

"TEA can confirm that the educator in question is under review," said Melissa Holmes, who works in media relations for the TEA. "Because this is an ongoing matter, TEA cannot expand beyond confirming the investigatory flag currently on the educator's online certificate."

The TEA reports there have been 33 complaints against Snider since Jan. 1 and she is now under review by the agency's Educator Investigation Division.

Snider turned herself into the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Feb. 2 after being indicted by an Anderson County Grand Jury on charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third degree felony, and five counts of official oppression after an investigation of a sexual assault of a child.

The indictment states that she unlawfully detained five individuals using her official capacity as principal.

These charges are in correlation with a sexual assault of a child investigation conducted by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office in September 2020.

Despite the indictment and subsequent arrest, the Neches Independent School District's Board of Trustees voted Monday, Feb. 22 to extend Snider's contract, after her husband, Neches ISD Superintendent Randy Snider, decided to retain his wife as Elementary Principal.