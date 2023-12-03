NECIC looking to acquire former VOA property while raising money for community center

The North End Community Improvement Collaborative is making a pivot.

NECIC will turn its immediate attention to acquiring the former Volunteers of America property at 280 and 290 N. Main St.

That does not mean, though, that NECIC is moving away from a planned community impact center for the North End. The agency announced plans in April 2022 for a multi-million-dollar community center to be built at 486 Springmill St., at the corner of Bowman and Springmill streets.

"We are not divorcing ourselves from the community center at all," said Melissa Drozda, development officer. "This is a way for us to have an immediate solution to what is happening right now. It's actually going to be a huge stepping stone to the community center.

"We're going to be able to bring to life a couple of elements of the impact center sooner, but this is going to help us with the other work we're doing that plays into the youth violence prevention."

Melissa Drozda

Mansfield has seen 11 homicides this year, most involving young people and most happening on the city's north side.

NECIC has planned to raise $16 million for the community impact center. The goal is to renovate and expand the existing property to house NECIC's programs and bring vital services back to the community.

NECIC's proposed Community Impact Center would be built around a former credit union building at the corner of Springmill and Bowman Streets in Mansfield.

The community impact center will serve as a central access point to employment, health care, mental health services, arts, education, small business development and recreation for people in Mansfield and throughout Richland County.

Community center to include medical and mental health services

Among other services, the building will be home to a business assistance center, a medical clinic, mental health services, art studios, recording and podcast studios, and conference rooms.

Part of the money for the community center was to come through American Rescue Plan Act funding. Mansfield City Council allocated $1.5 million toward the project.

ARPA money has to be appropriated by the end of 2024, and the projects have to be in place and operating by the end of 2026.

NECIC officials did not think they could make the 2026 deadline.

Deanna West-Torrence

"We wanted to keep the ARPA money for the community center. That would have been our hope," NECIC founder and executive director Deanna West-Torrence said. "The deeper we've gotten into the construction plans, we realized the timelines might not coincide.

"We didn't want to put the city in a situation of us not being done with it in time."

Instead, NECIC will apply the ARPA money toward the acquisition, rehabilitation and some of the program equipment for the former VOA property. West-Torrence said NECIC is in the "early stages" of negotiations.

"We can get started now as we raise money for this building," she said.

NECIC received grant to help with preventing youth violence

NECIC has acquired a $321,000 youth violence prevention grant through the Ohio Commission of Minority Health to focus on ages 6 to 24.

"We're hoping to get some youth violence prevention equipment, which would be vocational-type equipment and which will eventually go into the impact center," Drozda said. "We can get it going now.

"Everything just perfectly fell into place. As we've been fundraising for the new building, we've unlocked some funding sources compatible to the other work we do."

For example, Drozda said NECIC has outgrown its commercial kitchen and needs more cooler space. The VOA property will help with those areas, along with an incubating space for businesses.

"I think this will help fundraising for us, too," she said.

West-Torrence added, "This (VOA property) was a more immediate use."

The property could support micro-businesses and have space for podcast and recording studios.

West-Torrence emphasized the organization is continuing its work while fundraising.

"For the public, sometimes they might think that our whole work is the campaign," she said. "No, that is an addition."

In 2006, a group of Mansfield's concerned North End residents and community leaders came together to address their neighborhood's decline.

The result was NECIC, which was formed to improve the quality of life and economic landscape for the North End.

Putting out word on community center may have been premature

NECIC officials talked about the community impact center at their annual meeting a couple of years ago. West-Torrence now says that might have been premature.

"The community center project went public far too soon," she said. "We didn't have a single partner identified when it went public. Now there's a spotlight on us to raise $16 million by the end of 2023."

Drozda said counting ARPA money, NECIS has raised about $4 million toward the community center.

"There's a lot of big dollar amounts that are coming up that are not going to be on the timeline for fundraising this year," she said. "ARPA got us going and moving."

West-Torrence elaborated on her previous point.

"Because we were going for public dollars, we had to show our hand. It (announcement) put a microscope on us," she said. "If you were raising money for Kingwood, half the money is raised by the time the public knows about it."

In February, county commissioners declined to dole out any ARPA money for the community center. NECIC had asked for $2 million toward the project.

"When we saw that we weren't going to get the county dollars, it just made sense to take a breather for a minute," West-Torrence said.

In the meantime, she said NECIC now has the personnel to manage a capital campaign of this size. It also has had soil and environmental work done at the site.

West-Torrence is eager to combat the issue of youth violence, noting NECIC has more than 45 community partners willing to help.

"Our children are not well. We as a community are not well," she said. "That is why we need this community center. We need to increase the opportunities for these young people, so they have an alternative to picking up a gun."

Drozda added, "They can walk into a building in their neighborhood and see other pathways in life. There will be an architect in the building, banking services, music, arts."

While the plans for a community center have changed for the time being to focus on the VOA property, West-Torrence said 2023 has been a productive year.

"This is the best solution for everyone," she said. "I feel good about it."

