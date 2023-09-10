Necklace ripped from woman’s neck in second South Seattle home invasion this week

Detectives are investigating a Thursday morning home invasion in South Seattle.

Officers drove to the 5000 block of South Wallace Street near I-5 around 5 a.m. after getting reports of a break-in. The home invasion happened only a few blocks away from where a similar robbery took place just two days ago near Rainier View Elementary School.

When police arrived, residents said five men had broken into the house and demanded money. They said that three of the men were armed.

During the robbery, one man ripped a gold necklace from a woman’s neck. The suspects took electronics, jewelry, and cash before driving away.

The Robbery Unit is leading the investigation.

If you have information related to this investigation, Seattle Police ask that you call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line.