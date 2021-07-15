Necklace stolen off man's neck in Southwest Rochester

Jul. 15—A 61-year-old Rochester man reported Tuesday that he had a necklace stolen off his neck by two women in Southwest Rochester.

The man reported the incident to Rochester police about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2021. He told officers that he was on the sidewalk in the 500 block of 14th Avenue Southwest when a green minivan-type vehicle pulled up next to where he was and parked.

Two women got out of the van and approached him. One of the women placed a ring on his finger and told him him it looked good on him, Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said. A second woman placed a necklace over his head. Both women then gave the man a kiss, one on the check and the other on the hand, and then left.

A short time later the man noticed that his own necklace, which he said he bought in the 1990s for about $400 but was now worth $4,000, was missing.

This is not the first type this kind of incident has occurred in Rochester.

In May, Rochester police put out a warning after three older people of Asian descent had their jewelry stolen in similar incidents. Tuesday's 61-year-old victim is Cambodian. In July 2020, at least three similar incidents were reported to police.

Police have cautioned that if you are approached by someone attempting to put jewelry on your body, they are more than likely trying to remove and steal the jewelry you are already wearing.