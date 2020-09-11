    Advertisement

    Nectar is giving away $399 worth of free bedding when you buy a mattress

    Melissa Lee, Reviewed.com
    Nectar is running a seriously incredible deal on its top-rated stock—you're not going to want to miss these zzz's.
    In the world of mattresses, Nectar is pretty high up there—the sleep brand's signature Nectar memory foam mattress is our favorite boxed mattress of all time. And it just so happens that right now, you can get a pretty unbeatable deal when you purchase it.

    Through Monday, September 14, shoppers can not only snag our No.1 pick from $499, which is $300 off its original price, plus they'll get $399 worth of top-rated bedding free of charge. This value pack includes a Nectar mattress protector ($99), a luxury cotton sheet set ($150) and two premium pillows ($150). 

    You'll also get this deal with the site’s cushier option, the Nectar Lush Mattress, which is on sale from $999 for a savings of $100.

    In testing, there was a lot to love about Nectar’s memory foam mattress. We were thrilled with the equal balance it gave us between firmness and plushness, which we found to be a difficult feat for competitors. Made from three layers of foam—a 1-inch gel memory foam, followed by three inches of a cooling foam and a high-density base layer that was designed for optimal support—it made for a super cozy sleep for our tester, her partner and their cat. Another reason? The lack of motion transfer. Our tester placed a wine glass on the mattress, then had her partner thrash and kick around, but the glass never once toppled over, making them less likely to wake up from each other's movement.

    It's exciting enough that these comfortable mattresses are on sale, but the collection of value accessories is the cherry on top of the cake. Mattress purchases also come with a 365-night trial period, so you'll have ample time to test out your new digs. 

    You’re definitely not going to want to miss this incredible deal! 

