What Is Nectar Lifesciences's (NSE:NECLIFE) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Nectar Lifesciences (NSE:NECLIFE) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 33%, after some slippage. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 33% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

View our latest analysis for Nectar Lifesciences

How Does Nectar Lifesciences's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Nectar Lifesciences's P/E of 6.97 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (16.1) for companies in the pharmaceuticals industry is higher than Nectar Lifesciences's P/E.

NSEI:NECLIFE Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 15th 2019 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Nectar Lifesciences shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Nectar Lifesciences, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Nectar Lifesciences saw earnings per share decrease by 6.1% last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 5.0% per year over the last five years. So we might expect a relatively low P/E.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Nectar Lifesciences's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Nectar Lifesciences has net debt worth a very significant 238% of its market capitalization. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Bottom Line On Nectar Lifesciences's P/E Ratio

Nectar Lifesciences's P/E is 7.0 which is below average (13.2) in the IN market. When you consider that the company has significant debt, and didn't grow EPS last year, it isn't surprising that the market has muted expectations. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about Nectar Lifesciences's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 5.2 to 7.0 over the last month. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.