Nectar of the Tupelo review: Exciting food meets relaxed vibe in Euclid

Dec. 6—A couple of minor disclosures to begin.

Disclosure one: I'd been to what was then called Tupelo Euclid on a Friday in August — when it was a little too new to review — to take my father out for a belated birthday dinner before my recent Sunday-evening visit to celebrate my friend Cassandra's birthday.

Disclosure two: I'm rooting for the East 222nd Street restaurant, now called Nectar of the Tupelo, as I've greatly enjoyed both visits and because Euclid, despite its size and population, isn't exactly a hotbed of interesting dining choices.

Nectar of the Tupelo, with its relatively eclectic, vaguely European-inspired fine-dining fare, certainly is one.

Matt Quinn — who launched and later sold The Standard, which sits a long stone's throw away on East 185th Street in Cleveland — opened Tupelo Honey in June. As no one from Nectar of the Tupelo returned a Facebook message asking to touch base, I can only speculate the name change may have something to do with the fact that an unrelated chain of Southern-cuisine restaurants called Tupelo Honey exists in other parts of the country, including Columbus. (That company in recent years reportedly pressured a Pittsburgh-area tea shop to change its name.)

Cassandra and I arrived for an early dinner without a reservation, which we didn't need but which you may want to make if you're going on a Friday or Saturday night.

We were seated at a table in the bar area. Like the rest of the relatively small eatery, the space is tasteful but a little boring. It feels like a neighborhood place — exposed brick and block, candles on the tables, a nice-looking floor, etc., along with what appeared to be an Ohio Lottery video game outside the kitchen. I don't mind that there's a casual vibe to go only with some fairly fancy food. (In August, I'd enjoyed dining on the patio, but it was too cold for that on this day.)

We were taken care of well by our friendly server, Daylen, who got us started with drink orders.

I couldn't resist repeating my drink order from my first visit: the Tupelo Old Fashioned from the list of $10 House Cocktails. It's an old-fashioned done right — not too sweet, thanks to smoke-infused bourbon, along with bitters, honey simple syrup and more. Later, I similarly enjoyed another from that list, the Sims Sunrise, and was pleased with the zesty little number that brings together cilantro-and-jalapeno-infused tequila with fresh pineapple juice, lime juice, soda water and more.

The only little snafu of the dinner involved Cassandra's drink order, the Widows Kiss from the Classics, all of which also are $10. After the order, we were informed they were out of an ingredient, and a substitute was made before she could choose something else. They offered to take it back if she didn't like it, to be fair. (She didn't really, but she didn't say anything.)

It was smooth and delicious sailing from there, starting with our two seafood-forward choices from the Starters section of the menu: Oysters Rockefeller ($18) and Mini Brioche Lobster Rolls ($18).

I enjoy oysters every chance I get, but I can't be sure I've ever had that time-tested treatment. So while I can't say how they stack up to myriad others, Nectar Tupelo's version — four oysters on the half-shell treated with spinach-garlic cream, herbed butter and crumbs — was incredibly rich with flavor regardless. (I'm not sure that sitting alone with two orders of this wouldn't be a fine way to blow about 35 bucks.)

Cassandra, meanwhile, was blown away by the round balls of dough boasting house mayo, tarragon and chive along with that savory lobster meat. Seeing as how our order came with three of them and that it was her birthday dinner — AND that my night would include more lobster (spoiler alert) — I let her enjoy two of them.

So, yes, after much deliberation, as Nectar of the Tupelo boasts myriad wonderful-sounding entrees, including the Hand Cut Ribeye ($38), Bando Bolognese ($27) and Short Rib Stroganoff ($26), I landed on the Lobster Puff Pastry Pie ($27).

It was the most intriguing of the choices, and when Daylen confirmed it could be prepared without wild mushrooms — sorry, I'm sure that hold would take away from it for many — the deal was sealed. I still found it plenty interesting, a bowl with puff top covering a concoction of lobster, cayenne butter, green onion, Irish whiskey and cream. It was fun to eat, too, as I broke apart pieces of the pastry to mix with all the other goodies. Know that it's not the most filling of dinners, but I would highly recommend it if that's not a concern.

Skinny's Bar & Grille review: Local pride still shines through at Euclid staple

I should note I also would highly recommend the Shrimp and Grits ($25), which I'd had during the earlier visit. It will be a struggle to not order them next time even as there are other entrees I'd like to try.

Back to this dinner: I was confident Cassandra would choose either the Citrus Glazed Salmon ($28) or the Seared Jumbo Scallops ($35), but she surprised me by settling on the Chicken Milanese ($26).

She thought the two nicely breaded chicken cutlets were tender and delicious — I had a bite and would concur, but it also wasn't as interesting as everything else I've tasted at the restaurant — and that the accompanying side salad of baby arugula, shaved parmesan and lemon vinaigrette was "amazing."

We had room for dessert and rather easily settled on Beignets ($12). The little deep-fried treats, synonymous with New Orleans were a wonderful capper — especially when dipped in the chocolate sauce, one of three accompanying dippers.

I hope, regardless of what it's called, that Nectar of the Tupelo will be around for a long while.

Reviews are based on one anonymous visit to a restaurant.

Nectar of the Tupelo

805 E. 222nd St.

Euclid

216-417-0301

nectarofthetupelo.com

Location: On the east side of East 222nd between Nicholas and Ivan avenues.

Cuisine: Eclectic.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 (brunch) and 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Liquor and wine: Full bar with signature cocktails.

Vegetarian: Options include seafood, Chop Salad and Roasted Cauliflower and Mac and Cheese Crock entrees.

Outdoor dining: Patio.

Reservations: Accepted.

Prices: Moderately high.

Value: Good.

Ratings (of five):

Food: 4.5.

Atmosphere: 3.5.

Service: 4.