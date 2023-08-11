A year after Ned Byrd was killed in the line of duty, a memorial is planned. What to know.

Raleigh community members will have a memorial this weekend for a Wake County deputy who was killed last summer.

Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed in Southeast Raleigh on Aug. 11, 2022, after he stopped to check out a suspicious pickup truck.

Here’s what to know to know about the memorial, Byrd’s death and where the case against the two brothers charged in his murder stands.

How to attend Ned Byrd memorial events

Two events are scheduled for Byrd’s memorial — one on Aug. 12 and another on Aug, 13.

“Roll for Ned” will have a free self-defense and Brazilian jiu-jitsu course to take. The event is free, but donations for a fallen officer charity will be accepted by memorial organizers.

“Roll for Ned” will be at PNC Arena in Raleigh from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to the public.

The Ned Byrd Memorial Triathlon will be held Aug. 13, starting at 9 a.m.

Unlike a traditional triathlon, the event will include some of Byrd’s favorite activities such as CrossFit, jiu jitsu and mountain biking.

The triathlon starts at 9 a.m. with a CrossFit workout at Iron District Crossfit at 1609 Old Louisburg Rd in Raleigh. It will then move to Gracie Raleigh at the same address for Brazilian jiu jitsu. The last step of the race — mountain biking —starts at 2:30 p.m. at Crank Arm Brewery at 319 W. Davie St. in downtown Raleigh.

Tickets are $10 and you can get them at https://forgescoring.com/events/nedbyrdtriathlon.

The proceeds for Sunday’s triathlon will go to Spike’s K9 Fund.

Who was Ned Byrd?

Byrd, who was from New York, began working for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office in 2009. He started as a detention officer, and transported inmates.

Over the course of almost a decade, Byrd became a deputy for the Sheriff’s Office. One of his favorite teammates was his K-9 Sasha.

Byrd, 48, was remembered at his funeral for several of his hobbies, such as CrossFit, jiu jitsu and general fitness. Those pastimes inspired the events taking place at his upcoming memorial.

What happened the night Ned Byrd died?

On Aug. 11, 2022, around 11 p.m., Byrd was on his way to the Wake County Law Enforcement Training Center when he saw a pickup truck on the side of Battle Bridge Road in Southeast Raleigh.

Byrd initially drove past the truck but returned to the scene, The News & Observer previously reported.

About two hours later, Byrd was found dead in the grass with several gunshot wounds, according to search warrants. Sasha, his K-9, was found unharmed in Byrd’s police SUV.

The scene of Byrd’s death was shown on surveillance camera footage from a nearby Marathon gas station, according to search warrants. After Byrd stepped out of his car with a flashlight, multiple gunshots can be heard on the recording.

Within a couple of minutes, the pickup truck pulled away from where Byrd was found.

Two brothers, Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo and Arturo Marin-Sotelo were taken into custody five days later and charged with murder in Byrd’s death.

Where do the Marin-Sotelos’ cases stand now?

Alder Marin-Sotelo, one of the brothers charged in Byrd’s murder, escaped from a Virginia jail in early May. After a four-day manhunt, he was found in Guerrero, Mexico, about a 40-hour drive from Raleigh. He was taken into custody by Mexican authorities.

His sister Adriana Marin-Sotelo was charged with aiding his escape.

Alder Marin-Sotelo had a review hearing June 15, and his next scheduled status hearing for his murder charge is expected to be held in September, according to court records.

A third brother, Rolando Marin-Sotelo, was also charged in late May for accessory after a murder.

If convicted, both Alder and Arturo Marin-Sotelo could face life in prison or the death penalty.