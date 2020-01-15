Neda Agha-Soltan’s Blood Stained the Ground Where Iranians Protest Today

When politicians and pundits speak of “Iran” and “the Iranians,” they often mean just the Islamist thugs who rule that nation by institutionalized terror.

But Iran and the Iranians also include the protesters who brave batons and bullets in the streets of Tehran, proving themselves as desirous of freedom as any Americans in America.

The most recent protests began on Sunday at a vigil for the 176 innocents who perished when a Ukraine International Airlines passenger jet was downed by an Iranian missile. The regime had initially denied any responsibility for the tragedy, but finally admitted the truth.

The people at the vigil—as much or more representative of Iran as any mullah—are so decent as to be outraged that such a lie had been told by their government. The regime responded, as often before, by battering and tear-gassing and, by several accounts, firing live ammunition at the demonstrators.

Iranians hold hands during a demonstration after Iran admitted to having shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet by mistake. STR/AFP via Getty More

One noticeable difference from the demonstrations of a decade past was that women were reported to be at the forefront, some of them holding up flowers in the face of assault rifles. A video that made it through the regime’s social media filters shows a wounded woman being assisted by fellow protesters.

“They shot her with a bullet,” someone can be heard saying in Farsi.

Other images that made it online are of blood-stained concrete said to be in the vicinity of Azadi Square.

“The blood of our people!” someone was recorded exclaiming.

The saving of that blood at the edge of a square whose name means “freedom” brought to mind a decade-old video taken a short distance away showing the final moments of 26-year-old Neda Agha-Soltan. She was an aspiring musician and photographer standing at the fringe of the demonstration with her piano teacher on June 20, 2009, when a militia sniper on a nearby roof shot her in the chest. An onlooker’s cellphone footage recorded her final words.

“I’m burning! I’m burning!” she said in Farsi.

Her eyes rolled back as blood then gushed from her mouth and nose. The video that vividly captured it all went mega viral.

“Probably the most widely witnessed death in human history,” Time magazine later said.

At the time, Agha-Soltan had plans to spend her life with a photographer/filmmaker/journalist/poet/antiquarian/naturalist named Caspian Makan. They had met two months before, in what might be called a case of love at first sound after they chanced to board the same bus in Turkey.

“There were really beautiful sights on the road,” Makan later told The Daily Beast. “I was taking pictures of a rainbow and heard a beautiful voice of a young lady from the backseat talking to me about the beauties of nature. We had more than one hour of very warm conversation without being able to see each other’s faces because of the seats’ positions.”

Only when the bus arrived at Kusadasi was first sound followed by his first sight of Agha-Soltan. Even the given name was perfect for this woman whose beauty he heard before he saw.

“Neda in Persian means: inner voice or spiritual voice,” Caspian later told The Daily Beast.

They proved to have flown in on the same plane from Iran, he to photograph ancient artifacts, she simply on vacation.

“We were together in Turkey for nine days and we were happy that we had found each other as we had many things in common,” he recalled. “We went back to Iran, and our relationship got more serious. And we started living in my apartment together.”

Love at first sound was leading to two becoming one. She hoped one would then become three.

“It was her wish for us to have a baby so much that we even had chosen a name for it,” he recalled.