Nederland man dies prior to trial in child porn case

Feb. 23—A Nederland man accused of having hundreds of sexually explicit images and videos of children has died.

John Hamilton Williams, 69, had pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of children and was set for a three-day trial starting April 12.

But according to a motion filed by the Boulder County District Attorney's Office on Feb.12, Williams died while the case was pending. No cause of death was listed in the motion.

As a result, the Boulder County District Attorney's Office moved to dismiss the case.

According to a release, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip that it shared with Nederland authorities, prompting them to investigate in October.

The investigation led them to Williams' home in the 100 block of Barker Road, and computers, cell phones and other devices were seized.

A forensic examination of the electronic equipment discovered hundreds of sexually explicit images and videos depicting children ages 2 to 15 years old, according to the release.