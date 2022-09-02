Nederland man found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple girls

Sep. 1—A Nederland man accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls over the course of several years was convicted of multiple counts of sexual assault on a child and could be facing up to life in prison.

Michael Czeponis, 42, was found guilty by a Boulder County jury Wednesday of five counts of sexual assault on a child, third-degree assault, animal cruelty, harassment, and felony criminal mischief.

He was found not guilty on a second count of third-degree assault and misdemeanor child abuse.

Czeponis is set for sentencing on Nov. 18. Czeponis could be facing life in prison, as the sexual assault counts fall under Colorado's indeterminate sentencing law for sex offenses.

"We would like to recognize the courage demonstrated by the victims and their families during every step of this long journey," Boulder Deputy District Attorneys Michelle Sudano and Genevieve Craggs said in a statement. "We could not have secured justice without the work by the Nederland Police Department, the Boulder District Attorney Investigations Unit and the community members who rallied around these young women and their families. We respect the jury's verdict and appreciate their service and diligence in this matter."

Defense attorneys declined to comment on the verdict.

According to a news release from Nederland police, investigators began looking into Czeponis in August 2019 for "allegations of sexual assault involving multiple female victims."

In an arrest affidavit, at least one of the named victims in the case described Czeponis as being in a "caretaker" role, but the document did not specify how Czeponis knew the girls or how long he knew them.

The girls were juveniles at the time of the assaults, according to the release.

According to the affidavit, the cruelty to animals charge stems from allegations that Czeponis threw a chihuahua over a railing, while the criminal mischief charge stems from graffiti allegations.

"These guilty verdicts will make a real difference in the lives of the victims, their families, and our community," Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. "This outcome was made possible because of the strength and courage of the victims, the support of their families, and the excellent work of law enforcement. I want to recognize the prosecution team, including Michelle Sudano and Genevieve Craggs, for their outstanding efforts on behalf of the victims and this community."