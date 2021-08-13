Nederland man gets new attorney, trial date in child sex assault case

Aug. 12—A Nederland man accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls over the course of several years had his trial delayed after getting a new attorney appointed to his case.

Michael Czeponis, 40, pleaded not guilty in 2020 to charges including sexual assault on a child, criminal mischief, third-degree assault and cruelty to animals.

He was scheduled to stand trial in October, but the public defender's office, which had been representing Czeponis, filed a motion indicating a conflict had arisen and it could no longer handle Czepnis' case.

Boulder District Judge Norma Sierra appointed Mary Claire Mulligan as alternate defense counsel, and she appeared with Czeponis in Boulder District Court on Thursday for a status conference.

As a result of the change in attorneys, a new trial date was requested, and Czeponis is now scheduled for a nine-day trial starting Jan. 18.

Czeponis remains in custody on $100,000 bond.

According to a news release from Nederland police, investigators began looking into Czeponis in August 2019 for "allegations of sexual assault involving multiple female victims."

In an arrest affidavit, at least one of the named victims in the case described Czeponis as being in a "caretaker" role, but the document did not specify how Czeponis knew the girls or how long he knew them.

The girls were juveniles at the time of the alleged assaults, according to the release.

According to the affidavit, the cruelty to animals charge stems from allegations that Czeponis threw a chihuahua over a railing, while the criminal mischief charge stems from graffiti allegations.

A warrant was issued for Czeponis on Oct. 31, 2019, and he was arrested out of state on Nov. 25, 2019, and then extradited to Boulder County.