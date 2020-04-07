Do Nederman Holding AB (publ)’s (STO:NMAN) Returns On Capital Employed Make The Cut?

Today we'll look at Nederman Holding AB (publ) (STO:NMAN) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Nederman Holding:

0.10 = kr344m ÷ (kr4.7b - kr1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Nederman Holding has an ROCE of 10%.

Does Nederman Holding Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Nederman Holding's ROCE is around the 13% average reported by the Building industry. Independently of how Nederman Holding compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

The image below shows how Nederman Holding's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

OM:NMAN Past Revenue and Net Income April 7th 2020

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Nederman Holding? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Nederman Holding's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Nederman Holding has total assets of kr4.7b and current liabilities of kr1.4b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 29% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Nederman Holding's ROCE

