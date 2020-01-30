Is Nederman Holding AB (publ)'s (STO:NMAN) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Nederman Holding AB (publ)'s (STO:NMAN) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Nederman Holding has a P/E ratio of 20.83, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 4.8%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Nederman Holding:

P/E of 20.83 = SEK144.40 ÷ SEK6.93 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Nederman Holding's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below Nederman Holding has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the building industry, which is 20.7.

OM:NMAN Price Estimation Relative to Market, January 30th 2020

That indicates that the market expects Nederman Holding will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Nederman Holding increased earnings per share by a whopping 31% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 25%. So we'd generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Nederman Holding's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Nederman Holding has net debt worth 11% of its market capitalization. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Verdict On Nederman Holding's P/E Ratio

Nederman Holding's P/E is 20.8 which is about average (19.7) in the SE market. Given it has reasonable debt levels, and grew earnings strongly last year, the P/E indicates the market has doubts this growth can be sustained.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.