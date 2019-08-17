Nederman Holding (STO:NMAN) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Nederman Holding AB (publ) (STO:NMAN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Nederman Holding's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2019, Nederman Holding had kr951.3m of debt, up from kr811.1m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of kr327.5m, its net debt is less, at about kr623.8m.

A Look At Nederman Holding's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Nederman Holding had liabilities of kr1.36b due within 12 months and liabilities of kr1.48b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of kr327.5m as well as receivables valued at kr1.13b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by kr1.38b.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Nederman Holding has a market capitalization of kr4.03b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

We'd say that Nederman Holding's moderate net debt to EBITDA ratio ( being 1.7), indicates prudence when it comes to debt. And its strong interest cover of 16.5 times, makes us even more comfortable. Notably Nederman Holding's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year. We would prefer to see some earnings growth, because that always helps diminish debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Nederman Holding will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend.