Do we need billionaires? Ocasio-Cortez forces a conversation on the place of the superrich

From the annual gathering of the elites in Davos, Switzerland, to the talk show sets of New York City, a new conversation is taking place about the role of the superrich in America, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is largely responsible.

Shortly after being sworn in earlier this month, the congresswoman who represents parts of Queens and the Bronx suggested a 70 percent top marginal rate on the wealthiest Americans. Many mainstream pundits scoffed at the idea, but it has proven popular, winning support from economists writing in the New York Times and a 59 percent approval from respondents in one survey.

(It also required commentators to clear up misunderstandings about what she was proposing. Only income in excess of $10 million would be taxed at 70 percent; lesser rates would apply to the first $10 million. Currently, the top marginal federal income tax rate is 37 percent, but the very wealthy usually manage to get much of their income treated as capital gains, which are taxed at either 15 or 20 percent.)

The wealthy have noticed, and they don’t care for the idea. Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer for $265 billion Guggenheim Partners, told CNBC the proposal was “scary” and worried that it might gain traction among legislators.

“By the time we get to the presidential election, this is going to gain more momentum,” said Minerd, who added that he would probably be personally affected by it. “I think the likelihood that a 70 percent tax rate, or something like that, becomes policy is actually very real.”

“No, I am not supportive of that, and I don’t think it would help the growth of the U.S. economy,” said billionaire CEO Michael Dell of the proposal. Estimates on how much additional revenue the Ocasio-Cortez tax hike would raise vary because it’s assumed the wealthy would work to find ways around it, but economists have suggested between $291 billion and $720 billion over a 10-year period.

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts legislator running for the Democratic presidential nomination, planned to propose an additional wealth tax on those with assets above the $50 million and $1 billion marks. Dell’s reported net worth is around $31 billion.

Ocasio-Cortez’s staffers are weighing in. Dan Riffle, her policy director, wrote on Twitter earlier this week, “My goal for this year is to get a moderator to ask ‘Is it morally appropriate for anyone to be a billionaire?’ at one of the Dem primary debates.” (Riffle has changed his Twitter display name to “Every Billionaire Is a Policy Failure.”) Ocasio-Cortez was asked that question on Monday at an event honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and responded that she thought it was immoral that billionaires could co-exist in a country where poor children are still being infected by hookworm.

A few hours after answering the question on the morality of billionaires, Ocasio-Cortez was discussing raising the marginal tax rate on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. It was a casual conversation on network television in which the congresswoman addressed massive income inequality and talked about her status as a Democratic Socialist.