‘We needed a dose of Ms. Opal.’ Texas Senate honors civil rights icon from Fort Worth

Eleanor Dearman
·3 min read

The Texas Senate on Thursday recognized Fort Worth’s Opal Lee for her efforts to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. During the proceedings, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he’d recommend her portrait hang in the Senate chambers.

Lee, 94, was at President Joe Biden’s side in June as he signed a bill designating the new federal holiday commemorating the June 19, 1865, announcement of General Order No. 3, declaring the freedom of slaves in Texas. The announcement came nearly two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Lee has long advocated for June 19 to be a federal holiday, walking 1,400 miles from Fort Worth to Washington and organizing an online petition in support of national recognition of the holiday. Tarrant County Sen. Beverly Powell brought to the floor Senate Resolution 19 recognizing Lee, the “grandmother of Juneteenth.”

Texas senators took turns thanking Lee from as she listened on. Taking a moment to address the lawmakers, Lee said she was flabbergasted and humbled.

“Getting Juneteenth to be a national holiday is a we thing, not a me thing, but a we thing, and there’s so much more to do. So much more,” she said. “We must get the stories to the children. … We’ve got to let people know what actually happened, so it doesn’t happen again. So we can heal from it.”

Lee was joined in the Senate by members of her family. Powell said Lee has been a “Texas hero for decades” as she recounted Lee’s work in the community. She also discussed how when Lee was 12 a white mob set fire to Lee’s family home on Juneteenth.

“Because of her determination, every year, American people will pause now on June 19th to remember that dark part of our history and to celebrate what’s possible when we unite, when we become, as Ms. Opal says, ‘one people,’” said Powell, a Burleson Democrat.

Sen. Kelly Hancock, a North Richland Hills Republican, said those in Fort Work know Lee for more than her work to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

“She has in our neighborhoods, in our backyards, in our hometown, always been about those in need,” he said. “Those in need of an education, she has taught. Those in need of encouragement, she encouraged. Those in need of nourishment, she nourished. And she didn’t just start these things and get them started and leave and abandon, but she persisted.”

“You are due flowers today,” Sen. Royce West, a Dallas Democrat, told Lee.

Patrick told Lee that her portrait should be hanging in the Texas Senate chamber “for all of eternity.”

After leaving the Senate chamber to greet family members and take photos, Lee told the Star-Telegram she was numb as she listened to the words about her from Texas senators. And of the portrait announcement, Lee said she was going to “pinch myself and see if I’m awake.”

“People aren’t born hating,” she said, asked about her message to folks back home. “And if people can be taught to hate, they can be taught to love.”

Thursday’s recognition comes during what has been a contentious special session after House Democrats left for Washington to block legislation they say would disenfranchise voters. Nine Senate Democrats left for Washington in solidarity and have since returned to Austin.

“Ms. Opal united 31 hearts in the state Senate today and a host of other staff members and the lieutenant governor. We’re so grateful for your presence today,” Powell said to Lee. “We needed a dose of Ms. Opal.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Endurance athlete found dead near summit of mountain at Yosemite National Park

    The body of 61-year-old Fred Zalokar was found and recovered on Tuesday near the summit of Mount Clark, the National Park Service said.

  • Ex-airman: Guilt over drone strikes prompted to leak secrets

    A former Air Force intelligence analyst said his guilt over participating in lethal drone strikes in Afghanistan led him to leak government secrets about the drone program to a reporter. Daniel Hale of Nashville, Tennessee, is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Alexandria after pleading guilty to violating the Espionage Act by leaking top secret documents. In court papers filed Thursday, Hale's lawyers asked that he receive a 12- to 18-month sentence, which would be well below sentencing guidelines.

  • Mandira Bedi: What Hindu scriptures say about women at cremations

    Indian actress Mandira Bedi made news for doing her husband's last rites, generally a male preserve.

  • A Senator Is Holding Up Biden's Border Patrol Nominee Over The Deployment Of Federal Officers In Portland

    "I am unable to advance this nominee until DHS and DOJ give Oregonians some straight answers about what they were up to in Portland last year."View Entire Post ›

  • ‘Everybody knows who did it’: Durham mother seeks justice 2 years after son’s death

    “Even though it’s a cold case, it will never be closed until justice is served,” says Beverly Coppin. “I won’t let it.”

  • Seemingly safe GOP incumbents under attack from right wing

    Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford would seem to have all the conservative credentials he'd need to coast to reelection in deep-red Oklahoma. A devout Baptist, Lankford was the director of the nation’s largest Christian youth camp for more than a decade. The antagonist is a 29-year-old evangelical minister and political newcomer who managed to draw more than 2,000 people to a “Freedom Rally" headlined by Trump's former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, at which Lankford was accused of being not conservative enough.

  • Biden hits Cuba with more sanctions over its crackdown on protesters

    The Biden administration announced a new round of sanctions against the Cuban government for its violent crackdown on demonstrators.

  • The Justice Department is tackling a rise in violent crime by launching gun trafficking 'strike forces' in five cities

    The DOJ will monitor gun trafficking routes to major US cities and work with local law enforcement to address a rise in gun violence.

  • The genius $40 Amazon find that’ll add extra space to even the tiniest room in your home

    Staying organized is tough when you have a lot of stuff.

  • Adjunct professors should be eligible for relief from the 'crushing burden' of student debt, Democrats say in new bill

    Adjuncts don't currently qualify for public service loan forgiveness, even though full-time teachers do. Democrats want to change that.

  • More than 100 Louisiana religious leaders sign letter opposing transgender sports ban

    More than 100 religious leaders in Louisiana signed a letter opposing a bill passed by the state Legislature prohibiting transgender athletes from competing on public school teams.

  • 'It's Too Late': Doctor Says Dying COVID-19 Patients Are Begging For Vaccines

    "They thought it was a hoax," said Dr. Brytney Cobia of Alabama as she implored people to get vaccinated while they can still protect themselves.

  • Infrastructure test vote fails in Senate, negotiations proceed

    A group of five Democratic senators and five Republican senators are reportedly making progress on a bipartisan infrastructure deal.

  • Texas Democrat makes 'slave' comparison to Gov. Abbott's arrest threats

    One of the dozens of Texas Democrats who fled the state to block the passage of GOP-backed election security bills appeared to compare Gov. Greg Abbott's threat to have them arrested upon their return to the pursuit of escaped slaves prior to 1863.

  • US slaps sanctions on Cuban officials after protest crackdown

    President Biden has been under increasing pressure to respond to the historic anti-regime protests.

  • Work-in-progress U.S. infrastructure bill faces test on Senate floor

    President Joe Biden's goal of passing a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill faces a test on Wednesday as Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer presses ahead with a planned procedural vote despite Republican appeals for delay. Weeks after senators from both parties reached agreement on the outline of a bill https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-us-senates-12-trillion-infrastructure-plan-2021-06-24 to rebuild roads, bridges, ports and other infrastructure, Schumer sought to start floor debate on the measure with a vote on a motion to proceed.

  • U.S. sanctions Cuban officials over protest crackdown

    After voicing support for Cuban anti-government protesters, the U.S. government on Thursday imposed sanctions on senior Cuban officials the White House blames for human rights abuses.The move marked the first concrete steps by President Joe Biden to pressure Cuba's Communist government.Thousands of Cubans staged protests a week ago to demonstrate against an economic crisis that has brought shortages of basic goods and power outages.Hundreds of activists were detained.Among them were actor and playwright Yunior Garcia, who spoke to Reuters this week while under house arrest."My current situation is that I have four officers in front of my door who prevent me from going outside. They told me I cannot even go to work. When I leave to buy cigarettes or food, one of them goes with me to keep me under vigilance. We know there are more, because we counted eight this morning."Juan Papier monitors Cuba for the non-profit Human Rights Watch."We have conducted dozens of interviews to document the Cuban repression against protesters in Cuba. We have concluded that the repression has been brutal. Over 500 people including protesters, artists, journalists and others have been detained. The vast majority of them are being held incommunicated. The whereabouts of many of them are unknown. Many have been beaten, some have been tortured. And many of them are being subject to arbitrary criminal prosecutions based on Cuban legislation that guarantees no due process rights and no rights to defence."The U.S. Treasury Department said that the sanctions had been placed on the minister of the Revolutionary armed forces and on an interior ministry security unit Washington blames for the crackdown.The Cuban government has blamed the protests mostly on what it calls U.S.-financed "counter-revolutionaries" exploiting economic hardship.U.S. officials have acknowledged that the targeted sanctions may not have much impact. Cubans rarely have U.S. financial dealings and seldom travel to the United States, limiting the practical impact of such measures.

  • Pelosi scoffed at House GOP leader McCarthy floating GOP-only investigation into Jan. 6: 'Perhaps you mistake me for somebody who would care about that'

    Pelosi canned two GOP picks for the committee, Reps. Jim Banks and Jim Jordan, who voted against certifying the 2020 election results in AZ and PA.

  • Senate Infrastructure Deal in Sight After Medicare Agreement

    (Bloomberg) -- A bipartisan group of senators is closing in on a $579 billion infrastructure deal after agreeing to pay for it in part by delaying a costly Trump-era Medicare regulation, but they don’t expect to announce details until at least Monday.Any deal could still face resistance from Democrats on both sides of the Capitol, making the prospects uncertain as a bipartisan group of 22 senators works out the final sticking points.Senator Tom Carper of Delaware, a typically reliable Democratic

  • KY lawmakers ‘kick out’ more than 170 executive branch employees from Capitol Annex

    The Beshear administration, miffed, says it does not know where ousted employees will go.