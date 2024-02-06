Needed for Maryland primary: 200 election judges for Washington County. Can you help?

The Maryland primaries are scheduled for May 14, and if you'd like to help out at the polls — and make a little extra money — now is the time to sign up.

The Washington County Board of Elections hopes to have 670 election judges available to run the primaries here, Elections Director Barry Jackson told The Herald-Mail.

But right now, the elections board is more than 200 below that goal.

Election judges are the people you see working at polling places — everyone from those who greet and direct you when you first arrive to those who help you process your ballot once you've made your choices.

"They are the face of the election board," Jacksons said. "They're the ones who really run the election on Election Day and during early voting."

The different types of election judges

Election judges train to fill all the roles at a polling place, he said, but there are distinctions.

"We have chief judges, we have check-in judges, we have voting judges, we have provisional judges and we also have technical judges," he said. Here's what they all do:

"Greeter judges" are the first voters will see, whether they're coming to vote in person or dropping off a mail-in ballot, or, now that Maryland has same-day voter registration, to determine whether a potential voter needs to register.

"Check-in judges" meet voters who are there to cast ballots. They get verify voters' identity and eligibility to vote at that voting place. They give voters an authorization card to take to the next check-in point, where they'll be given the appropriate ballot.

"Provisional judges" provides provisional ballots for voters who are not eligible for a regular ballot.

"Voting judges" are there to help voters mark their ballots. "They either get them to the voting booth so they can mark the paper ballot or they'll send them over to a ballot-marking device," Jackson said. Once a ballot is marked, a voting judge will help voters make sure their ballots are counted and cast through the scanning unit.

"Technical judges" answer questions for voters on all voting equipment.

"Chief judges" — one Democrat and on Republican per polling place or early voting center — manage the polling station.

All election judge positions other than the chief judges are strictly nonpartisan, Jackson said. "We do not tolerate (partisanship) at all," he said. "We pride ourselves on helping every voter vote in the county. And so that's something that I want to stress to our folks who are interested in becoming election judges, to leave their politics at home."

Training for election judges coming in March

Election judges undergo three to four hours of training, depending on the category. Election judges are now paid $50 for training, Jackson said; they were formerly paid $25 for that.

Training this year will begin March 14, although Jackson said training will be provided for potential judges who apply later.

All election judges will be paid a minimum of $250 per day worked, including early voting days, Jackson said; chief judges will get $300 per day. Returning judges will be paid an additional $100 per day, he said.

While the goal is 670 election judges to run the election most efficiently, Jackson said a minimum of 540 election judges are needed to run the elections.

If you'd like to help, you can find more information and an application on the election board's website at washco-mdelections.org. The application cannot be filed online, however, Jackson said. Applications may be mailed or dropped off at the board office at 17718 Virginia Ave., Hagerstown.

