'So needed': More demand leads to more space for food nonprofit

Sep. 27—A short move over the summer is going a long way for Feeding Our Communities Partners.

The nonprofit behind the BackPack Food Program now has triple the warehouse and office space at its new location within the same North Mankato building. The new address is 2120 Howard Drive W., Suite J.

The expansion comes in response to higher demand for the nonprofit's food programs, said FOCP Executive Director Sheri Sander-Silva.

"We hit record enrollment this summer serving 1,300 youth," she said. "This move was a long time coming."

The nonprofit's search for more space dates back at least three years. Its leadership was on the lookout for warehouse space elsewhere or finding land to build on before an opening arose in a nearby suite.

"We had known we'd reached the capacity within that previous space and had been looking for quite some time," Sander-Silva said.

Greater Mankato Ambassadors recognized the move during a ribbon cutting event Tuesday. The group stuck around for a food pack afterward.

Along with dedicated food-packing space and numerous bays to load and unload it onto delivery vehicles, the new location means FOCP has dedicated office and meeting space for the first time. Before they had to carve out a place for those purposes.

"This is wonderful to be able to have flex space," said Holly Dodge, communications coordinator at FOCP.

FOCP used to need storage off site for its supplies. The warehouse has enough room to cover the storage needs.

"It was a very delicate dance in our previous space," Sander-Silva said. "It was very limited."

The nonprofit has been in the location, formerly occupied by Hydro-Klean, since mid-July. It was essentially a blank slate warehouse when FOCP came in but now has HVAC, some carpeting and fresh paint — businesses provided in-kind support to help the nonprofit through the move.

One of the key purchases coinciding with the move was a dock lift, which the FOCP team nicknamed "dockzilla," to unload pallets of food onto trucks.

Along with not having to rearrange supplies all the time, more space also means more opportunity to build out existing programs. FOCP's high school pantry program has more room to grow.

Since starting as a pilot in 2019 and growing in 2020, the previous space has about enough room for three crates to support the program. Now it has its own dedicated space.

Terry and Gladys Barbeau have been volunteers at FOCP for about the last three years. They saw the challenges posed by the previous space and said it's been amazing to see a much needed program find the space it needed.

"It's come quite a ways since they moved in here," Terry Barbeau said.

