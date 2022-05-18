Needham man facing lewdness charge after allegedly exposing himself to teen near middle school

A Needham man is facing criminal charges after police say he exposed himself to a teenager near a middle school in the town last week.

The 36-year-old suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of open and gross lewdness in connection with an incident that took place in the area of the Pollard Middle School on Friday afternoon, according to the Needham Police Department.

The arrest comes just days after investigators released an image of a white SUV that they believed the suspect was driving.

Police noted that the suspect did not try to entice the teen.

It’s not clear when the suspect will be called to court.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

