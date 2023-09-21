Needing a job? Amazon is hiring for the holiday season

Amazon is gearing up for the holiday season, including at locations across Missouri.

Amazon will hire 4,500 people throughout the state, including up to 100 at the Ashland delivery station in Boone County, along with 400 at the Republic fulfillment center and 200 at the Springfield delivery station in Greene County, a news release stated. This is part of a nationwide hiring project to bring on 250,000 employees in full-time, part-time and seasonal roles.

Employees, on average, earn $20.50 per hour. The pay scale is between $17 to $28 depending on location.

"A diverse range of roles — from packing and picking to sorting and shipping — are available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels," Amazon said in the release.

Whether a person is looking for something short-term or to get a career started, those roles are available, said John Felton, Amazon senior vice president of worldwide operations.

"A fulfillment or transportation employee who starts with us today will see a 13% increase in pay over the next three years — likely more, including our annual wage investments — and that’s on top of offerings like pre-paid college tuition with Career Choice and heath care benefits on day one," he said.

Amazon's operations network jobs include stowing, picking, packing, sorting, shipping customer orders, among others.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Amazon readies for holiday season with significant hiring project