Needles, baggies fly from vehicle during chase, Alabama cops say. Woman then jumps out

A woman launched herself out of a moving vehicle during a multi-county chase in Alabama, officials say.

Deputies pursued the vehicle through Cullman and Winston Counties after the driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 27, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook.

As the chase ensued, deputies said they saw syringes and baggies flying out of the vehicle, which law enforcement later recovered. Then, a woman jumped out of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman wasn’t hurt, according to deputies, who found her after she jumped out of the vehicle.

Officials discovered the driver of the vehicle was wanted under two outstanding felony warrants in Morgan County and outstanding warrants with Cullman and Limestone Counties, according to the sheriff’s office.

After the chase ended, the man was arrested and taken into custody by Falkville Police, who transported him to the Morgan County Jail. He is charged with illegal possession of prohibited liquor, attempting to allude a police officer and reckless endangerment, records show.

Semi flies off interstate, crashes onto New Orleans street below. See the aftermath

Faith leads high school basketball team to forfeit Alabama championship tournament

Man steals a mom’s car with child in it — then kid’s dad crashes into it, OR cops say

Man uses unusual ‘deadly weapon’ in attack at North Carolina business, police say