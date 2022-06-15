‘He needs to change his life’: 88-year-old woman shares message for purse snatcher who targeted her

An 88-year-old woman spoke only to FOX13 after she had her purse snatched outside an East Memphis grocery store.

Memphis police posted a video of her attacker on Facebook.

Someone in a ski mask grabbed her purse outside the Kroger on Poplar Avenue and Kirby around 6:15 Sunday evening.

Two days later, she said she was still shaken up.

Ouida McGill has a bandage wrapped around her arm where the purse strap cut her when it was stolen, but overall she said she is ok.

“The only cash was probably 20 dollars,” she said. That’s how much the purse snatcher got away with.

“They need to choose another profession making a living,” she said.

McGill said she loaded her groceries in her car, sat her purse on the passenger seat, and then locked her car while returning her basket.

“When I started back, this car came driving up and stopped. I thought they were waiting for me, so I motioned them on, but they motioned me across,” she said.

As soon as she unlocked her door, McGill said a man jumped out of the other car and opened her front passenger door.

“I reached for my purse, but he grabbed the door open and grabbed my purse from me,” she said.

A nearby witness started recording what was happening on a cell phone.

The recording showed the masked thief dart into what Memphis Police said was a 2017 white Infiniti QX3.

He had McGill’s purse in hand, but she was in hot pursuit.

“I ran out as fast as I could, trying to get a tag number and a license number and the kind of car,” McGill said.

She told FOX13 she’s not afraid to go out after what happened to her, but she does have a message for the thief who targeted her.

“He needs to change his life,” she said. “If he thinks he can live off what he can steal, he’s going to have a hard life.”

Police said the car the thief got into was also reported stolen.

Its license plate number is BHQ-6239.

If you have any information about who may be behind this, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. You may get a cash reward of up to $2,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

