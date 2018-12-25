Who needs the Chevy Camaro COPO lottery when there's this?

During the first Barrett-Jackson show](https://www.barrett-jackson.com/Events/Event/Details/1969-CHEVROLET-CAMARO-COPO-225238) of the year, a rare and powerful 1969 [Chevrolet Camaro COPO will be up for grabs. Don’t let the zero reserve listing fool you though, this car will mean that someone is going to have to dig deep into their pockets to bring it home.





While the modern COPO Camaros tend to hog the spotlight nowadays because of the fuss Chevrolet makes over them at shows like SEMA and as promotional models, the classic COPO will always be just a bit more fascinating to enthusiasts.



It was the 1969 cars that built the reputation that COPO cars, which are equipped with monstrous-displacement engines and track-ready upgrades. With only 69 of the 2019 model set to be made and build slots drawn at random, this is a sure-fire way to get your hands on the Real McCoy.







Back in 1969, the “Central Office Production Order” forms led to the COPO acronym being coined, one that’s stuck decades later. It was essentially a form used to outfit a Chevy with beefier engines and higher-end parts. During the 1969 model year run, about 1000 Camaros left the factory with parts ordered under the special production form.



This car is a real-deal classic COPO, with documentation and certification from Jerry MacNeish to verify the claims. It underwent a ‘spared-no-expense’ restoration after it was discovered in a Wisconsin barn back in the mid-2000s.



The L72 427 cubic inch engine was completely rebuilt to factory-original specifications, down to having the period specific emissions equipment. A Muncie M21 four-speed manual transmission backs the engine, and power is fed into a 12-bolt posi unit with 4.10:1 ratio gears. It has major stopping power coming from the disc brakes, and it’s correctly finished with the original trim group, spoilers, and special ZL2 ducted hood.



Classic COPO Camaros in this condition are very desirable muscle cars, and rake in as much as mid-$200,000s in recent years. The car will be in the company of a few modern COPO cars that are also set to cross the auction block in January.