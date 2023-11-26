Needy Cases 2023: Franklin Food Bank 'ridiculously busy', expands outreach

Between an unprecedented number of visits and clients, this year has been “bananas” (no pun intended) at the Franklin Food Bank, said Director of Development Allie O'Brien.

The nearly 50-year-old nonprofit organization introduced wraparound services this year to the already popular programs it offers.

A source of nourishment for the greater Somerset County community since it opened in 1975, the Franklin Food Bank has served more than 2.6 million pounds of food to thousands of clients. In 2019, the organization moved to larger quarters at 224 Churchill Ave. in Somerset.

Over the last year, O'Brien said they have seen about 700 new clients.

"This is kind of historic," she said. "In 2020, we had 1,000 new families, which is unprecedented, and we had never seen anything like it before. We usually have around 200 to 300 new families every year. There were a lot of different reasons for that to happen and since 2020, it's never been that high. But this year, it's 700 so far. And again, we're seeing this increase in people needing help."

Historically, the Franklin Food Bank ran one primary program, O'Brien said. That changed in 2022 and 2023 saw even more innovation.

"Whether it was giving out bags of food or the Client Choice Market model, it was always just one program," O'Brien said. "In 2022, we formalized two additional food-based programs − Community Distribution and Beyond Borders. In 2023, we introduced wraparound services to help to address some of the root causes of food insecurity."

A food pantry is an organization that serves people, while a food bank is an organization that serves organizations. The Franklin Food Bank does both, O'Brien said.

"We're a hybrid model," she said. "In 2022, we formalized those programs and made a lot of impact. The monthly distribution serves everybody. It is a drive-thru distribution and serves a lot of families − about 11,000 last year. And Beyond Borders is our way of serving other organizations. We have more than 40 Beyond Border partners."

The wraparound services introduced in 2023 include actions such as helping individuals sign up for SNAP and WIC benefits and helping to navigate government assistance programs from the paperwork side, O'Brien said. The Franklin Food Bank also introduced a monthly nutrition class with a cooking demonstration and nutrition education in the market, as well as a backpack program in two Franklin elementary schools and mobile medical screenings.

And the Franklin Food Bank is readying for 2024 with plans to introduce a financial literacy program as well.

These wraparound services help address the real cause of hunger, which O'Brien says is "really just about financial insecurity."

"Food insecurity is a financial crisis," O'Brien said. "It's when a family has to make choices between paying for groceries or paying for rent, paying for groceries or paying for utilities. Food is the easiest piece of a person's household budget to move, but it doesn't really say anything about why that's happening in the first place. The reason why it's happening is because there's a serious wealth disparity issue in New Jersey and in the country. And until we start to try to solve those problems, and by we, I mean the collective 'we' like our entire community, our entire nation, then food insecurity is just going to continue being here forever."

Like many service organizations, the Franklin Food Bank has seen huge increases in need in recent years. Last year, they saw approximately 11,300 visits in the Client Choice Market. It looks like they are going to close out 2023 with 17,000 visits, O'Brien said.

The Client Choice model allows families and individuals to enter the facility and "shop" by choosing their own foods. The market is arranged like a small grocery store with typical food categories like produce, meats, dairy, frozen and bread. Clients call to schedule an appointment and once inside, they are checked in, grab a cart and shop for whatever they want to feed their families. A menu details the categories and items available.

The Client Choice Market is open 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays and 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays.

And at every visit, every bag is filled, and meal is given with dignity and respect for those in need, said Franklin Food Bank Executive Director Derek Smith.

A Franklin resident is eligible for up to two visits per month at the Client Choice Market, while anyone can come to the monthly community distributions the first Wednesday of each month at the headquarters of the Franklin Township Community Relations Bureau ("the CRB"), 935 Hamilton St. in Somerset. The program begins at 11a.m. and runs until supplies are gone. There is no appointment necessary for the community distribution program.

"As far as that goes, it makes no difference to us if it's a person's second time there or if it's person's first time there in a month or a year, because it's the same in terms of pounds of food," O'Brien said. "Right now, it looks like we're about over 50% additional family is being served this year so far. And that's just from mid-year reports."

The community program is "ridiculously busy," O'Brien said, and that speaks to its great need and to the community. In the past, it would open at 11 a.m. and start to close shop at around 1:30 p.m.

"Maybe we have a couple pallets of food leftover − now, it's 16 pallets gone in an hour-and-a-half," she said. "And it also speaks to the awareness of the Franklin Food Bank's excellent programming."

The Franklin Food Bank has experienced "tremendous, tremendous growth" in a very short time, O'Brien said. Growth is not possible without our community supporting our efforts, Smith said.

"If we're going to be able to continue serving the need and the community, and we're going to be able to address the growth that we've seen, we need the community support," O'Brien said. "We need monetary donations. We need people to communicate with us if and when they'd like to run a food drive. And we just need that general awareness to continue."

The organization has seen an increase in general awareness that's been created around its offerings, O'Brien said.

"That's a good thing," she said. "Yes, the need is increasing, but also the awareness is increasing at the same time, so it's sort of a perfect storm of busy."

For more information, go to franklinfoodbank.org and for an appointment, call 732-246-0009.

How to support the Needy Cases Fund

From Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, the Courier News, the Home News Tribune and MyCentralJersey.com are focusing on 11 organizations serving Central Jersey as part of the annual Needy Cases Fund program.

The Needy Cases Fund is a Central Jersey holiday tradition, stretching back more than seven decades. The community-service project has been sponsored by the Home News Tribune and its predecessor, the Daily Home News, working with the Lions Club of New Brunswick. The Courier News has joined the Home News Tribune in sponsoring the charity since 2020.

Send donations (checks made out to the Needy Cases Fund or cash) to: Needy Cases Fund, Home News Tribune/Courier News, 92 E. Main St., Suite 202, Somerville, NJ 08876. Please indicate with a note whether you wish to be acknowledged in a wrap-up story about the program, or whether you wish to remain anonymous.

Donations will be gratefully accepted through the end of December.

