Neeley: Storm anniversary reminds about risks and power grid

JOSIAH NEELEY
·3 min read

It’s hard to believe, but we’re already coming up on the one-year-anniversary of the 100-year storm last February. The anniversary reminds us of risks to the electric grid and renews reasonable questions about electric reliability.

Neeley
Neeley

The recent routine cold snap across Texas appears to have caused a short-term natural gas supply interruption, with roughly a quarter of the state’s natural gas operations going offline for a short period of time. Thankfully, this supply interruption did not cause blackouts, but it was concerning nonetheless.

Bloomberg News reported that in Texas “instruments froze, output plunged and companies spewed a miasma of pollutants into the atmosphere in a bid to keep operations stable.” This supply interruption affected roughly 12 facilities and resulted in 85 tons of sulfur dioxide and 11 tons of carbon monoxide being released.

Natural gas production had not dropped that much since February 2021, and the production plunge is raising a new round of questions about state regulators making improvements to the grid and whether consumers face risks to reliable and affordable electricity as the winter continues.

If this can still happen during a routine cold snap, it is reasonable for Texans to ask if our energy system is resilient, appropriately weatherized and utilizing all available sources of energy to ensure adequate reliable electricity supply. While Gov. Greg Abbott, Railroad Commission officials and legislators have all but guaranteed that the grid can hold up, consumers can look at these events and ask legitimate questions.

The point here is not to attack natural gas. All too often politicians have responded to the blackouts by trying to pin the blame on certain energy sources. There was a concerted effort last year to (wrongly) scapegoat wind power for the outages. Instead of pitting different energy sources against each other, we need to focus on making sure that Texas has enough generation capacity to meet the needs of a growing state, and that this capacity can function when called on to do so. Any strategy that punishes one source of energy supply or picks winners and losers ultimately reduces supply and puts the entire grid at risk.

This recent supply disruption within the natural gas sector shows that no energy source is 100 percent reliable. But that need not mean that the grid as a whole is unreliable. Maintaining reliability for the grid as a whole does not require any single power plant to be always available to generate. It’s only when some common factor knocks out many plants at the same time, as happened last February, that we need to worry.

The right approach is to develop policies that minimizes the risk of blackouts by identifying the most vulnerable parts of the grid. Policymakers should consider focusing both on maintaining supply (through weatherization and encouraging market investment in new capacity) and on reducing demand, both through increased energy efficiency and innovative consumer-oriented programs that reduce demand when the electricity supply is tight, resulting in greater reliability for the grid.

A net exporter of energy like Texas should never be unable to provide adequate electricity to its commercial and residential consumers. State leaders should end the ideological war on renewables and focus on the big picture of getting the market design right.

Josiah Neeley is a resident senior energy fellow and the Texas director of the R Street Institute.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Josiah Neeley storm anniversary reminds of risks and power grid

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How Russia hooked Europe on its oil and gas – and overcame US efforts to prevent energy dependence on Moscow

    Is it a weapon or merely trade? AP Photo/Dmitry LovetskyThe Biden administration hopes its threat of “severe economic consequences” deters Russia from invading Ukraine – an event Americans officials say could be imminent. In response, the U.S. said it may ban the export of microchips and other technologies to critical sectors like artificial intelligence and aerospace and freeze the personal assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin, among other sanctions. Meanwhile, the Senate is preparing its

  • I want to retire in ‘a liberal-thinking area’ on $3,000 a month, including rent — where should I go?

    My first thought is underappreciated Midwestern college towns. As I have written many times, I’m a fan of college towns because they tend to punch above their size on amenities. A tip: The rental calendar in college towns may be tied to the academic year, given that students look in the spring and sign a lease for fall.

  • The Farmers' Almanac accurately predicted this winter's weather. What's it say for spring?

    The Farmer’s Almanac expects February to be a “quieter” month for the local weather but a “winter whopper” could be in store by the end of the month.

  • Why more and more people are dealing with mold in their houses — and 5 preventative measures you can take

    The second home market has been booming, but there are hidden dangers that just don’t appear on the radar of potential buyers until, well, they do.

  • Black Rock Wind Farm up and running

    BLACK ROCK – Mineral County’s newest wind farm is now in operation and has begun setting up a charitable foundation to give back to the area just like its sister wind farm at Pinnacle.

  • ConEd to New Yorkers: Don't Blame Us for Soaring Power Bills

    (Bloomberg) -- As New Yorkers fume over sky-high electric and natural gas bills this month, the utility Consolidated Edison Inc. has a message for customers: don’t blame us.Most Read from BloombergBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions JumpU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverBiden Warns Putin of Risk of Heavy Price: Ukraine UpdateIBM Emails Show Millennial Workers Favored Over ‘Dinobabies’Biden’s White House Makes a Telling MistakeThe Manhattan-based compan

  • Rooks: Latest electric bill was even worse than expected. CMP is not to blame

    For most of us, the monthly Central Maine Power bill arrived with a thud. It was every bit as bad as we thought it would be.

  • Proposed car dealership runs afoul of city plan

    A new dealership in the former Bate's Auto Isle on West Main Street will have to conform to several conditions.

  • Magnitude 3.3 earthquake rattles East Bay

    U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 3.3 earthquake near San Leandro Friday evening.

  • India's Reliance plans to turn syngas into blue hydrogen

    India's Reliance Industries Ltd plans to produce blue hydrogen at a "competitive cost" of about $1.2-$1.5 per kg as it repurposes its $4-billion gasification assets, the conglomerate said in a presentation. Owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Reliance has in the past year unveiled plans to reduce its dependence on its mainstay oil-to-chemicals business and invested in clean energy projects to burnish its green credentials. Reliance will initially use syngas, produced by petcoke gasifies, to make blue hydrogen for it Jamnagar complex in western Gujarat state, until green hydrogen's cost comes down, it said in the presentation released late on Friday.

  • Thin the herd, dilute the danger: Idaho Fish and Game expands hunts to slow spread of CWD

    Chronic wasting disease, a fatal illness that affects deer species, was first detected in Idaho last fall.

  • The tiny vaquita porpoise now numbers less than 10. Can they be saved?

    The rare marine mammal is facing an existential threat from fishing nets. Scientists hope they can be saved, but time is running out Vaquitas continue to face a host of threats, including a lucrative illegal fishing industry, political apathy, and conservation measures that have been largely ineffective. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images The vaquita, the world’s tiniest marine mammal, has long teetered on the brink of extinction. The population of porpoises marked with black ringed eyes and smiling,

  • Why engine maker Cummins is lobbying President Biden for new climate legislation

    It's developing hydrogen fuel cell technology and needs subsidies or regulation to be competitive.

  • Washington breaks 1928 state heat record. It happened near Tri-Cities

    Past records also were recorded near the Tri-Cities at Ice Harbor Dam and Wahluke.

  • Magnitude 3.3 earthquake reported in Oakland

    A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported at 7:13 p.m. Pacific time Friday in Oakland, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

  • Sea lion rescued from San Diego freeway is returned to the Pacific Ocean

    A sea lion that weaved through traffic on a busy Southern California freeway before it was rescued from a median last month has been returned to sea.

  • US judge strikes down Biden climate damage cost estimate

    A federal judge on Friday blocked the Biden administration’s attempt to put greater emphasis on potential damage from greenhouse gas emissions when creating rules for polluting industries. U.S. District Judge James Cain of the Western District of Louisiana sided with Republican attorneys general from energy producing states who said the administration's action to raise the cost estimate of carbon emissions threatened to drive up energy costs while decreasing state revenues from energy production. The judge issued an injunction that bars the Biden administration from using the higher cost estimate, which puts a dollar value on damages caused by every additional ton of greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere.

  • Anderson: Makes no scientific sense, but DNR, Legislature mull cutting walleye limit

    Since the pandemic's onset, the words "follow the science" have been spoken so many times by so many people on so many sides of so many issues, the directive has all but lost its meaning. On the mask/no mask issue alone, follow the science means one thing one day and another the next. Yet when it comes to how many walleyes a Minnesotan should be allowed in his or her possession, the science, ...

  • 10 reasons why scientists believe coronavirus originated from lab in Wuhan, China

    Fox News talked to several scientists and investigators who have studied COVID-19 origins, and here are some reasons – scientific and circumstantial – why they believe the evidence points to the global pandemic originating from a Wuhan lab.

  • Sticking With Gas-Guzzlers Over EVs Could Delay Postal Upgrade

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Postal Service is expected in coming days to reaffirm its plan to pay Oshkosh Corp. as much as $6 billion over 10 years to replace an aging fleet of red-white-and blue delivery vans with mostly gasoline-powered models instead of climate-friendly electric vehicles. Most Read from BloombergBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions JumpU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverBiden Warns Putin of Risk of Heavy Price: Ukraine UpdateIBM Emails Sh