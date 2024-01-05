Neenah Joint School District considers name change for middle school music center to honor Shattuck family

NEENAH - The Neenah Joint School District administration is proposing a name change for the music center — but not the auditorium — at Neenah Middle School.

During a Dec. 19 meeting of the Neenah School Board, the administration proposed renaming the auditorium and surrounding music areas from Pickard Auditorium to Shattuck Performing Arts Center.

However, district communications director Jim Strick said Thursday that the administration has changed its initial request. Pickard Auditorium will keep its name, and the board will instead consider renaming just the music area surrounding the auditorium after the influential Shattuck family.

Part of the reason the administration wants the name change is to "ensure the Shattuck name remains part of our District," according to a memo from district administrator Mary Pfeiffer.

Neenah High School against Oshkosh West High School during their Fox Valley Association wrestling meet on Thursday January 2, 2020, in Neenah, Wis. The venue, Pickard Auditorium, was being considered for a name change in 2024. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Proposed name change meant to honor Shattuck family after sale of Shattuck Middle School property

In the same memo, Pfeiffer noted the Shattuck family's achievements in the Fox Cities. She gave special mention to Frank Shattuck, the grandson of Kimberly-Clark co-founder Franklyn C. Shattuck.

During his lifetime and after his death in 1999, Frank Shattuck donated millions of dollars to educational institutions, including Lawrence University, the Neenah-Menasha YMCA, Tri-County Ice Arena, the Boys' and Girls' Brigade and Pickard Auditorium.

The auditorium's namesake, Sam N. Pickard, was Shattuck's personal banker and part of the leadership of National Manufacturers Bank in Neenah. According to newspaper archives, Pickard was also active in local clubs and state politics.

The Pickard Auditorium was dedicated in 1973 by the Neenah School Board, the Post-Crescent reported. The resolution to name the auditorium read that Pickard "ignited the spark that resulted in substantial gifts to assure the completion" of the auditorium. Pickard's funding drive resulted in $1 million in donations, worth about $7 million today.

This clip from Post-Crescent archives dated July 3, 1973, reports on the resolution to name Pickard Auditorium by the Neenah School Board. The district administration recently asked the board to consider renaming the auditorium after the Shattuck family instead, but has since changed its request. Now, the administration is seeking to rename the music center at Neenah Middle School after the Shattuck family.

Still, Pfeiffer said Pickard "was not part of the donation towards the auditorium, nor are we aware of any contribution Mr. Pickard made to the Neenah Joint School District."

"Based on all of the changes that took place this past summer in our District, including the closing of Shattuck Middle School, we believe it is the right time ... to preserve the Shattuck legacy in our District," her memo said.

Shattuck Middle School closed when grades five to eight were moved to the Tullar Road campus, while high-schoolers were moved to a new building at 500 Rocket Way in Fox Crossing. After months of debate and several offers for the Shattuck property, the Neenah School Board agreed to sell Shattuck last August to Neenah-based developer Umer Sheikh for $500,001. Sheikh said at the time he plans to convert the school property into 34 to 48 market-rate apartments, along with 50 to 60 single-family homes on the rest of the land.

Public reaction to auditorium name change mixed, music area name change will be considered Tuesday

Reactions on social media to the possibility of the auditorium name change were mixed. While some thought the rationale behind the change was sound, others were less than enthusiastic.

Some thought one of the new high school auditoriums should be named after Shattuck, instead of changing the name of an auditorium that has borne its Pickard name for over 50 years. Others pointed out that the Shattuck family is already honored in various places throughout Neenah, such as at Shattuck Park.

"Don't bother," one said. "People will always call (the auditorium) Pickard."

That's exactly what people will still get to do. But, as for the music area, Strick said the Neenah School Board plans to vote on the possible name change on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

More: Neenah school district superintendent Dr. Mary Pfeiffer announces retirement effective this summer

Contact Rebecca Loroff with story tips and feedback at rloroff@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Neenah school district proposes renaming area around Pickard Auditorium