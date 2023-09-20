Neenah man arrested after two SWAT teams served a search warrant Wednesday in downtown Neenah

NEENAH - A man was arrested Wednesday as part of a search warrant executed on Washington Avenue, according to Neenah police.

SWAT teams from the Neenah Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office assisted the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office in serving the warrant at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at a Neenah home.

The man was taken into custody without incident, though the Neenah Joint School District was notified and had an increased police presence.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public and the arrest is part of an ongoing investigation.

