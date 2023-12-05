Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue names new chief to succeed Kevin Kloehn

NEENAH — The Neenah-Menasha Joint Fire Commission recently appointed Travis Teesch as Neenah-Menasha's new fire chief.

Teesch will begin his duties Jan. 6, following the retirement of Chief Kevin Kloehn. His starting salary will be $114,270.

Teesch currently is chief of the Watertown Fire Department in Dodge and Jefferson counties. He has 30 years of experience, starting in 1993 as a volunteer with the Valders Fire Department in Manitowoc County. His full-time career began in 1999 with the Kaukauna Fire Department, where he rose to assistant chief.

"My family and I are excited to be returning to the Fox Valley area," Teesch said in a news release.

Menasha Mayor Don Merkes said he was pleased Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue was able to recruit a highly qualified candidate.

"Chief Teesch's combination of experience and education is an excellent fit to maintain the high standards and core values of the department," Merkes said.

Teesch has a master's degree in administration from the University of South Dakota, a bachelor's degree in fire and emergency management from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and an associate degree in fire science from Fox Valley Technical College. He also has a diploma from Lakeshore Technical College's emergency medical technician-paramedic program.

"The city of Neenah is very happy to welcome Chief Teesch to the team," Neenah Mayor Jane Lang said. "We look forward to working with him."

