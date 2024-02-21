Neenah school board narrowly approves plan that includes closing Hoover Elementary

Students arrive for the first day of school at Tullar Elementary School on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Neenah, Wis.

NEENAH - The Neenah Joint School District Board of Education voted to close Hoover Elementary School on Tuesday as part of a boundary adjustment. The plan will take effect during the 2024-25 school year.

The board approved the district's recommendation, 5-4. Board members Brian Epley, Deborah Watry, Kristian Sahr, Lauri Asbury and Sarah Moore-Nokes voted for the recommendation, while Michelle Swardenski, Tara Brzezinski, Lindsay Clark and David Williams voted against it.

The district anticipates closing Hoover will save between $473,398 and $653,398 in staffing costs and an estimated $48,150 in building costs. The district also said earlier this month the new boundaries will result in a fairer distribution of students and resources throughout district's schools.

Updated plan includes small changes to district boundaries

The plan presented to the board Tuesday night included some revisions to the original district recommendation from Feb. 6.

First, the district made some adjustments to the proposed boundaries. In the final version presented to the board, one neighborhood south of Neenah Middle School and Memorial Park previously assigned to Coolidge Elementary was assigned to Tullar Elementary. A second neighborhood bordered by Commercial and Peckham streets was added to the northern edge of Coolidge's boundaries, taking that neighborhood from Horace Mann Elementary.

The adjustments mean Tullar will maintain its projected enrollment of 339 students, while Coolidge's projected enrollment will decrease from 326 to 318 and Horace Mann's from 440 to 428.

Board presented with recommendations for Hoover teachers and plans to keep building

In addition to the boundary adjustments, the district recommended placing Hoover teachers where most of the Hoover students will be reassigned, at Horace Mann and Coolidge. The district anticipated Hoover teachers would be able to keep their jobs at their current level.

The district plans to keep the Hoover Elementary building in case enrollment rises again or programming shifts are needed.

