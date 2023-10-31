Neenah school district will raise taxes by nearly 4% as cost of voucher program jumps 44%

Students arrive at the new Neenah High School in Fox Crossing.

NEENAH - The property tax levy necessary to support the operations of the Neenah Joint School District will increase 3.7% for the 2023-24 school year.

The annual budget accounts for a 4% increase in employee salaries, an 11.2% increase in health insurance and a 44% jump in the cost of private school vouchers.

State equalization aid to the district grew by 7.2% to partially offset the expenses.

The increase in the voucher program amounts to nearly $1.1 million and represents 79.4% of the levy increase. The cost of vouchers now totals 9.2% of the entire tax levy. Neenah has 343 students in the program.

"Depending on what side of the aisle you're on, Republican or Democrat, either you agree with (expanding the voucher program) or you argue against it," Jon Joch, the district's chief financial officer, told The Post-Crescent.

The 2023-24 budget includes $8.8 million in property taxes to pay down debt related to the 2020 referendum, in which voters approved borrowing $114.9 million to support a $181.7 million facilities improvement plan, including the construction of a new high school in Fox Crossing.

The Board of Education approved the budget 8-0 Monday.

How much is the district spending?

The budget lists $145.5 million in expenditures.

That's down 32% from the 2022-23 budget, which included money for the new high school and renovations to what are now Neenah Middle School and Horace Mann Elementary School.

Salaries and benefits represent about 70% of the budget, Joch said. The school district employs the full-time equivalent of 747 teachers, administrators and support staff.

Jon Joch

What's it going to cost me?

The district's 2023-24 tax levy is $37.7 million, a 3.7% increase.

The tax rate is estimated to decrease from $6.82 to $6.20 per $1,000 of equalized property value. That alone doesn't mean homeowners will pay less in property taxes, however.

The lower rate reflects a 13.9% increase in property values, 12.9% of which is due to inflation. That means a $200,000 home in 2022, on average, is worth $225,800 in 2023.

The owner of that home would pay $1,400 in property taxes for school services next year. That's an increase of $36, or 2.6%.

The difference will be offset somewhat by an increase in the school levy tax credit that shows up on tax bills. Joch estimated the credit will increase 24% to 31%.

Is the district's enrollment changing?

The third-Friday enrollment in the district totaled 6,739 students, a decrease of 34 from last year.

Neenah showed improvement in open enrollment for the first time in five years. Last year the district had a net loss of 380 students. This year the net loss dropped to 340 students.

Joch said the opening of the new high school and improvements to the middle school probably played a role in the swing.

"We are hoping that in the era of open enrollment, for a freshman through senior or a fifth grader through an eighth grader, our facilities here in the Neenah Joint School District are something that you would be intrigued with," Joch said.

Where can I find a copy of the budget?

The district's 33-page budget presentation can be found online at go.boarddocs.com/wi/neenah/Board.nsf/Public. The full budget is not posted online.

