Neenah Superintendent Mary Pfeiffer will receive same retirement benefits as other employees

Reader question: When Neenah Superintendent Mary Pfeiffer retires in June, what retirement and health insurance benefits will she receive from the school district?

Answer: Pfeiffer announced in November that she will retire June 30 after 15 years as superintendent of the Neenah Joint School District.

Jim Strick, the district's communications manager, said Pfeiffer will get the same retirement benefits as any other district employee hired between July 1, 2004, and June 30, 2013.

Pfeiffer, 59, will receive payments of $6,091 annually for the next 5½ years, totaling $33,500. That's in addition to the $12,000 that the district already deposited into her retirement account.

Here's how the amount is determined, according to the school district's Employee Policy Manual.

The district provides a $1,000 stipend for the first year of service, and the amount increases by $300 annually until $2,500 is reached in year six. The $2,500 annual stipend continues to a maximum of 30 years.

With 20 years of service in Neenah (15 as superintendent and five as an assistant principal), Pfeiffer accrued $45,500. However, beginning with the 2012-23 school year, the district began contributing $1,000 annually to an employee's retirement account, and that amount is subtracted from the total, reducing Pfeiffer's future payments to $33,500.

"Whether you're a custodian or a math teacher or a second-grade teacher or superintendent, anyone who's hired between 2004 and 2013 gets the exact same thing," Strick said.

The district's payments are in addition to the benefits offered through the Wisconsin Retirement System.

Pfeiffer won't receive any health insurance benefits from the school district, but she is eligible to purchase its health and dental insurance plans at full price. Again, that's the same benefit available to all retirees hired during that period.

Watchdog Q&A: Duke Behnke answers your local government questions

Pfeiffer's retirement benefits are a far cry from ones claimed by Superintendent James Wiswall when he retired in 2008.

The Post-Crescent reported that Wiswall, 56, was in line to receive at least $565,350 in taxpayer-funded retirement benefits.

The school district was obliged to pay Wiswall an annual stipend of $42,774 for 10 years, or $427,740. It also paid for Wiswall's family health insurance premiums until he was eligible for Medicare at age 65. That was estimated to cost $15,290 annually, or $137,610, plus any inflationary increases.

At the time, taxpayer Jay Schroeder called Wiswall's retirement package "obscene."

Other Neenah administrators and teachers also qualified for handsome retirement benefits under the program, leaving the school district with a large unfunded liability.

The district made sharp changes to the program after the 2011 passage of Wisconsin Act 10, a controversial legislation that weakened collective bargaining powers for public school teachers and many other public employees.

The maximum payout now is $99,000 for employees hired before July 1, 2004, and $70,500 for employees hired between July 1, 2004, and June 30, 2013.

For employees hired after July 1, 2013, the district pays $5,000 into their retirement account after five years of service and then pays $1,000 annually for every additional year of service. There is no further payment upon retirement.

Post-Crescent reporter Duke Behnke answers your questions about local government. Send questions to dbehnke@gannett.com or call him at 920-993-7176.

