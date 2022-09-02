Neenah teenager who killed his grandparents in 2019 will serve at least 40 years in prison

Alexander Kraus appears in court in 2019 with his attorney, Gregory Petit, after he was charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths of his grandparents, Dennis L. Kraus, 74, and Letha G. Kraus, 73.

APPLETON - A Neenah teenager who shot and killed his grandparents at their home in Grand Chute in 2019 will serve at least 40 years of a life sentence.

Alexander M. Kraus, now 20, showed little emotion in court Friday as Outagamie County Judge Mitchell Metropulos sentenced him to life in prison and ordered that he serve at least 40 years, minus the 3½ years he's already been in custody, before he can ask for supervised release.

Kraus previously pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths of Dennis Kraus, 74, and Letha Kraus, 73.

During a June 2021 trial, Kraus tried to convince a jury that a mental illness kept him from being able to understand what he did was wrong, but he wasn't successful.

Kraus had been awaiting sentencing ever since because two months after the trial, Metropulos determined Kraus wasn't competent to proceed to sentencing and ordered him to get treatment until his competency was restored.

After three separate evaluations, Metropulos ruled in June that Kraus was competent to proceed.

The mandatory penalty for first-degree intentional homicide in Wisconsin is life in prison, but Metropulos was empowered to decide when Krause would be eligible for supervised release.

Kraus was 17 when he called 911 shortly after 11:30 a.m. April 14, 2019, telling an emergency dispatcher "he had just killed his grandparents and needed to be arrested by the police," according to a criminal complaint filed two days later in Outagamie County.

That same day, police found the bodies of Dennis and Letha Kraus at their home on Edgewood Drive in Grand Chute. A police officer who searched the victims' home found a backpack with a folder inside that contained Kraus' typed plan for killing his grandparents, the complaint says.

Kraus also "had a plan to cause harm at Neenah High School," according to a letter sent to families in the school district after his arrest. Kraus was a junior at Neenah High School.

