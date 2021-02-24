Neera Tanden Committee Vote Postponed as Support for Confirmation Wanes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brittany Bernstein
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC) and Budget Committees were set to vote Wednesday on Neera Tanden’s nomination to become director of the Office of Management and Budget, but announced last minute that the meetings would be postponed.

The delay comes as Tanden’s confirmation has been imperiled by Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a moderate Democrat who said he would use his critical vote to oppose the confirmation over her “overtly partisan statements.”

Tanden, who is president of the Center for American Progress, deleted more than 1,000 insulting tweets about lawmakers ahead of her nomination.

Without Manchin’s support, and with the Senate evenly divided between the parties, Tanden would need backing from at least one Republican.

However, senators Susan Collins (R., Maine) and Mitt Romney (R., Utah) signaled on Monday that they would not support the confirmation either.

“Congress has to be able to trust the OMB director to make countless decisions in an impartial manner, carrying out the letter of the law and congressional intent,” Collins said in a statement on Monday. “Neera Tanden has neither the experience nor the temperament to lead this critical agency.”

Yet the White House has continued to back Tanden, with White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday defending the nominee as a “leading policy expert who brings critical qualifications to the table during this time of unprecedented crisis.”

Psaki added that Tanden has a “broad spectrum of support” and a “strong record of working with both parties.”

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Guy Pearce Horror Film ‘Seventh Day’ Sells to Vertical and Redbox Entertainment, Sets 2021 Release (EXCLUSIVE)

    “The Seventh Day,” a horror film with “Memento” star Guy Pearce, has sold U.S. rights to Vertical Entertainment and Redbox Entertainment. The movie has been scheduled to release theatrically and on demand on March 26. “‘The Seventh Day’ is a remarkably horrific film that combines powerhouse veteran talent with a true genre visionary in filmmaker […]

  • China rejects growing Western criticism at U.N. rights forum

    China hit back on Wednesday at growing criticism by Western powers of its treatment of ethnic minorities in the regions of Xinjiang and Tibet and of citizens in the former British colony of Hong Kong. Hours earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a wide-ranging speech to the U.N. Human Rights Council, said that the Biden administration would denounce atrocities in Xinjiang.

  • White House stands by budget pick Tanden as Senate support wavers

    The White House said it was not prepared to withdraw President Joe Biden's pick for budget director, Neera Tanden, whose nomination stalled on Capitol Hill on Wednesday after controversy over tweets that upset lawmakers. Two Senate committees postponed scheduled meetings to consider Tanden's nomination, a clear sign she was struggling to get the votes to be approved and could thus become the first high-profile Biden nominee to be rejected. But Biden, a Democrat, still supports Tanden, an Indian American who would be the first woman of color to lead the agency.

  • U.S. senators weigh paring back Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid plan

    U.S. senators on Wednesday were eyeing potentially significant cuts to President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill as they awaited a ruling on whether the measure can include raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. The Senate parliamentarian was expected to decide soon whether Senator Bernie Sanders' proposed minimum wage increase is allowable under a rule allowing a simple majority of the 100-member Senate to approve the sweeping relief measure, instead of the chamber's typical 60-vote majority. The Senate is likely to follow up in early March.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell offers to renounce British citizenship in third bail appeal

    Ghislaine Maxwell on Tuesday offered to renounce her British citizenship and put her assets into a monitored bank account, as she appealed to a New York judge for bail for a third time. Ms Maxwell, who is currently in a prison awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking, made a desperate new offer to surrender both her British and French passports - leaving her with just her American citizenship - in an attempt to prove she was not be a flight risk. The 59-year-old French-born socialite moved to England as a child with her father, British press baron Robert Maxwell, and grew up in Oxford. She has denied all charges against her. "Ms Maxwell will renounce her French and British citizenship to eliminate any opportunity for her to seek refuge in those countries, if the Court so requires," said Bobbi Sternheim, her attorney said in a new appeal filed on Tuesday.

  • Qatar to pour $60 million into new Israel-Gaza gas pipeline

    Qatar pledged $60 million on Thursday to help construct a natural gas pipeline running from Israel into the Gaza Strip, the Qatari government said, a project that aims to ease the energy crisis that long has afflicted the impoverished Palestinian enclave. Natural gas now flowing through a pipeline in Israel from the eastern Mediterranean will be transported via a new extension into Gaza, the Qatari Foreign Ministry announced on its website.

  • Jokic scores 41, Nuggets beat Trail Blazers 111-106

    DENVER (AP) Nikola Jokic had 41 points and Jamal Murray celebrated his 24th birthday by scoring 19 of his 24 in the fourth quarter to lead the Denver Nuggets over the Portland Trail Blazers 111-106 on Tuesday night. Damian Lillard had 20 of his 25 points in the second half and added 13 assists but it wasn't enough for the Blazers, who were coming off a 32-point loss Monday night in Phoenix. ''It's frustrating just because we want to win games,'' Lillard said.

  • Rename or reopen? San Francisco schools divided over efforts to change controversial names

    The city’s Democratic mayor said the renaming effort was a distraction from getting kids back to the classroom. Activists said she was creating a false choice.

  • The U.S. Capitol Police did not fail on Jan. 6: Former USCP chief

    Opposing View: The breach of the Capitol was not the result of poor planning or failure to contain a demonstration gone wrong, says former USCP chief.

  • Musiala shines as Bayern Munich rout Lazio

    Holders Bayern Munich brushed off their recent poor domestic form to throw down a Champions League marker with an emphatic 4-1 win at Lazio in Tuesday's last 16, first leg.

  • Ghana 1st nation to receive vaccines from COVAX

    Ghana received 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. (Feb. 24)

  • 'The Daily Show' Reminds Kayleigh McEnany Of Her Woefully 'Bad COVID Prediction'

    The former White House press secretary probably isn't thrilled about this #TBT.

  • Ahmaud Arbery's mother files lawsuit claiming police, prosecutors tried to cover up jogger's death

    Mother of Ahmaud Arbery files lawsuit against murder suspects and the police and prosecutors she claims conspired to protect her son's killers.

  • Indonesia president warns of forest fires as hot spots detected

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Monday local authorities should get prepared for potential forest fires later this year as hot spots had been detected on the island of Sumatra. The Southeast Asian country has suffered some of the biggest tropical forest fires outside the Amazon and Congo in recent years, putting at risk endangered animals like orangutans and tigers and sending choking haze across the region. "Ninety-nine percent of forest fires are perpetrated by humans, whether intentional or out of negligence," Jokowi, as the president is widely know, said in a virtual meeting with officials.

  • Wrong-way driver faces intoxication manslaughter charge in death of Fort Worth man

    A Fort Worth man was killed Sunday morning by a wrong-way driver, police said.

  • Tiger Woods hospitalized after being extracted from car wreck with 'Jaws of Life'

    Tiger Woods has been hospitalized after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The legendary golfer was involved in a "single vehicle roll-over traffic collision" on Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. The vehicle sustained "major damage," and Woods was extracted from the wreck by firefighters and paramedics with the "Jaws of Life," according to the department. Woods, who was the vehicle's only occupant, was taken to a local hospital for his injuries, officials said. TMZ notes he was in the area for the Genesis Invitational golf tournament. According to CNN, the Los Angeles County Fire Department described his injuries as "moderate to critical." Woods' agent told Golf Digest he "suffered multiple leg injuries" in the accident and "is currently in surgery." The agent added, "We thank you for your privacy and support." Tiger Woods’ vehicle after the crash this morning that now has him in surgery for what his agent is calling “multiple leg injuries.” pic.twitter.com/VbI5qvyj8g — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpIt's been 1 year since Trump infamously tweeted the 'coronavirus is very much under control' in the U.S.The myth of the male bumbler

  • Dr. Pimple Popper removed a shoulder fat lump so large, she said it was like 'giving birth'

    Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Pimple Popper used her fingers to squeeze and loosen the "cute" and slimy lipoma on a woman's shoulder.

  • Was Europe's first COVID death in Serbia?

    A new study suggests that the first death from COVID-19 in Europe may have actually occurred in Serbia - 10 days before the first reported fatality came out of France.France reported Europe's first death on Feb. 15, 2020. But researchers in Belgrade now say that a 56-year-old construction worker from that city, who had not traveled abroad, was admitted to a hospital on Feb. 5 suffering from fever, cough and shortness of breath. He died within hours and an autopsy showed pneumonia was the cause. Months later, scientists at the Institute for Forensic Medicine of Belgrade's Medical Faculty, found evidence that the man had died from COVID.Milenko Bogdanovic, a forensic pathologist, says frozen samples were taken from the man's eye to prove the presence of the virus."One of the conclusions of this work would be that this is, for the time being, the first post-mortem corroborated death from COVID-19 in Europe to date."The study also says COVID-19 was probably the cause of reports of a pneumonia of unknown origin between January and February last year. Serbia's first official case was recorded on March 6, 2020.

  • Cruz and Cuomo Face Scandal. Trump Can't Save Them.

    Even by Washington standards, this has been a particularly shameless week. With millions of Texans freezing in their homes, Sen. Ted Cruz fled to a Mexican beach, offering his constituents little more than the political cliché of wanting to be a “good dad.” (Apparently, flying your daughters to Cancún is just like carpooling — if your minivan were the Ritz-Carlton resort.) Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas blamed the complete meltdown of state infrastructure not on a lack of preparation from leaders in the state but the Green New Deal — a liberal policy proposal that is not even close to becoming law. His predecessor, former Gov. Rick Perry, suggested that Texans would willingly endure days of blackouts to keep the “federal government out of their business.” It seems hard to believe that any Texan — or really any human — would choose to have to melt snow for water. The outrageous behavior extended beyond the Lone Star State. In New York, a state lawmaker said that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had vowed to “destroy” him for criticizing Cuomo’s handling of the deaths of nursing home residents in the past year — an issue that is under investigation by the Justice Department. And Ron Johnson, the Wisconsin senator, said the armed attack on the Capitol did not seem all that well armed. Apparently, he missed the many, many videos of attackers carrying guns, bats and other weapons. And yet, beneath all this noise was the sound of something even more unusual: silence. For much of the past six years, former President Donald Trump has dominated the political conversation, prompting days of outrage, finger-pointing and general news cycle havoc with nearly every tweet. The audacious behavior of other politicians was often lost amid Trump’s obsessive desire to dominate the coverage. Well, the former president has now gone nearly silent, leaving a Trump-size void in our national conversation that President Joe Biden has little desire to fill. That has been a rude awakening for some other politicians, who find themselves suddenly enmeshed in controversy that is not quickly subsumed in a deluge of Trump news. It is unclear whether any will pay a significant political price for their actions. The last administration delivered a constant stream of chaos that may have fundamentally reshaped the kind of fact-based rhetoric and norm-abiding behavior we expect from our political leaders. Already, some politicians have adopted Trump’s playbook for surviving controversy: Blame liberals, double down and never admit any mistake. Biden, at least, seems determined to set a different tone. T.J. Ducklo, a deputy press secretary who reportedly used abusive and sexist language with a female reporter, resigned last Saturday — reflecting Biden’s Inauguration Day promise that he would fire anyone he heard being disrespectful. And in his first presidential town hall Tuesday, Biden repeatedly used two words that many in Washington have not heard in a while: “I’m sorry.” Democrats in Disarray. Kind Of? After a few weeks of party unity, Democrats are showing some fresh signs of division. Over the past week, Biden indicated that he was not fully sold on two proposals backed by his progressive base: forgiving $50,000 of student debt for each borrower and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Both plans have some high-profile champions. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have called on Biden to use his executive authority to cancel about 80% of the student loan debt run up by about 36 million borrowers. And the party is fairly united over a $15 minimum wage, with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont committed to including it in the COVID-19 relief package currently making its way through Congress. The issue for Democrats is how quickly to move. Biden favors a more gradual phase-in of the $15 minimum wage, in part to assuage concerns from business owners. And on student debt, Biden is not convinced that he can erase so much with a stroke of his executive pen. He has also signaled that the proposals should include income caps. “My daughter went to Tulane University and then got a master’s at Penn; she graduated $103,000 in debt,” he said at a CNN town hall Tuesday. “I don’t think anybody should have to pay for that, but I do think you should be able to work it off.” Biden may simply be looking at some political realities. Polls indicate that both proposals are popular, though support for a $15 wage drops when voters are told of potential economic effects — like a Congressional Budget Office forecast that it could cost more than 1 million jobs. As for student debt, majorities back the $50,000 in relief, but support rises when the plan is targeted at lower-income families. By the Number: 16 That was the number of crossover districts — congressional districts where the two parties split results between the presidency and Congress — in 2020, according to a new analysis by Daily Kos. That is the lowest number in a century. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • DHEC cuts off Horry government’s vaccine supply after unauthorized people received doses

    DHEC told Horry County that it would not receive any further vaccine shipments.