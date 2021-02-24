Neera Tanden: Senate committee postpones confirmation hearing for Biden’s budget pick

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Riotta
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(Independent)
(Independent)

A vote on whether to confirm President Joe Biden’s embattled Office of Management and Budget director nominee Neera Tanden has been delayed, according to multiple reports, amid criticism from several senators over her past comments.

Ms Tanden, who served a critical role under former President Barack Obama in drafting his landmark healthcare initiative, the Affordable Care Act, was heralded by the Biden administration as a top choice for OMB, which oversees federal agencies and the executive budget.

However, her nomination faced an uphill battle as Republicans cited her past tweets and statements criticizing prominent lawmakers like Senator Mitch McConnell (R—KY), who she referred to online as “Voldemort” and “Moscow Mitch”.

Her nomination was all but in peril when Senator Joe Manchin (D—WV) announced he would vote against Ms Tanden. By Tuesday morning, Axios reported the vote had been postponed.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden news - live: President backs Neera Tanden as vote postponed while Romney warns of Trump 2024 ‘landslide’

    Follow all the latest news from the White House

  • Bernie Sanders approval rating higher than Biden and Harris as he champions minimum wage and stimulus checks

    White House says US president ‘stands by’ inclusion of $15 proposals despite Republican push back

  • Justice Department withdraws support from transgender student-athlete case

    Three high school students who compete in interscholastic girls' track and field in Connecticut mounted the legal battle against the state.

  • Chris Spielman signals he wants to keep Kenny Golladay

    Chris Spielman, the former Lions player who now has a prominent place in the team’s front office, indicated this week that he hopes to keep wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who is poised to become a free agent next month. Spielman said on WXYT-FM that he’s a big fan of the way Golladay plays the game. [more]

  • Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard 'very impressed' with Russell Westbrook so far

    Tommy Sheppard has liked what he's seen from his new point guard so far this season, and it mostly has to do with his leadership.

  • Toxic legacy of uranium mines on Navajo Nation confronts Interior nominee Deb Haaland

    If, as widely expected, New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland survives her U.S. Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday and is sworn in as secretary of the interior, she will make history as the first Native American ever to serve in a presidential Cabinet.

  • Five Trump election challenge appeals denied in Supreme Court double-blow

    Appeals turned down in efforts to overturn results in Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin

  • Obama broke classmate’s nose over racially abusive comment

    Mr Obama shared the story on his new podcast “Renegades” with Bruce Springsteen

  • City of London makes U-turn over slavery statue removal

    The City of London's statue of an 18th century slave-owning former mayor has won a stay of execution after representatives of the financial district decided to halt plans for its removal to reconsider all options and avoid a clash with government. A committee of City representatives agreed in January to remove the statue of William Beckford from its Guildhall home as part of a wider debate about how Britain remembers and represents history, following last year's Black Lives Matter protests. Beckford was twice Lord Mayor of London in the 18th century and had plantations in Jamaica with slaves.

  • David Perdue decides against 2022 Senate run

    Former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) won't be pursuing a 2022 Senate comeback bid after all. Perdue, who lost his Senate seat to Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) during Georgia's runoff elections in January, announced Tuesday that "after much prayer and reflection," he has decided not to run for Senate in Georgia in 2022. "This is a personal decision, not a political one," Perdue said, adding that he will "do everything I can" to ensure the eventual Republican candidate wins the seat. The former Georgia senator had been considering challenging Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), who in 2022 would be running for a full six-year term after completing the term of Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.). In fact, Perdue recently filed paperwork to run, and a senior adviser confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he was "leaning heavily toward" running. Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and former Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) have also been considering running for the Senate seat, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted, but they had reportedly been waiting to see what Perdue would do before making a decision. More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpAmy Klobuchar shuts down Ron Johnson's conspiracy mongering at Capitol attack hearingWHO's COVAX program delivers 1st COVID-19 vaccines

  • 6 royal baby traditions Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't be expected to follow

    Since the couple recently announced they wouldn't be returning to royal duties, they will have more freedom this time around.

  • 'Rule of Six' to be reintroduced as limits on seeing friends and family are relaxed

    Picnics and other outdoor meet-ups between two people will be allowed from March 8, Boris Johnson has announced, as restrictions on seeing family and friends are gradually released. Current rules only permit two people from different households to meet outdoors for exercise, but the rule change will allow them to sit on a park bench, have a picnic or meet for a coffee. The meeting must take place in a public outdoor space, such as a park or high street. From March 29, the number of people who can meet will increase, as the "rule of six" is reintroduced for outdoor meetings. Six people from up to six households will be allowed to meet outside, or an unlimited number of people from two households – allowing two families to spend time together or a small group of friends to meet. At this stage, the requirement to meet in public will be abandoned, allowing six people or two households to get together in a private garden. The guidance for the public to stay in their local area will also be lifted, allowing people to travel across the country to meet friends, but not to stay overnight or meet indoors.

  • China's rise to define transatlantic ties, NATO chief says

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Friday for Europe, Canada and the United States to uphold the international rules-based order that Russia and China are challenging, and described Beijing's rising power as a defining issue. The growing power of China is reshaping the priorities of the Atlantic alliance, which traditionally focused on the threat from Russia but now is seeking a consensus among Western nations that Beijing is no longer a benign trading partner.

  • Prince Ernst August of Hanover is suing his son for selling their family castle for $1

    The German prince and estranged husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco is suing his son of the same name for selling the castle he was gifted.

  • His Lights Stayed on During Texas' Storm. Now He Owes $16,752.

    SAN ANTONIO — As millions of Texans shivered in dark, cold homes over the past week while a winter storm devastated the state’s power grid and froze natural gas production, those who could still summon lights with the flick of a switch felt lucky. Now, many of them are paying a severe price for it. “My savings is gone,” said Scott Willoughby, a 63-year-old Army veteran who lives on Social Security payments in a Dallas suburb. He said he had nearly emptied his savings account so that he would be able to pay the $16,752 electric bill charged to his credit card — 70 times what he usually pays for all of his utilities combined. “There’s nothing I can do about it, but it’s broken me.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Willoughby is among scores of Texans who have reported skyrocketing electric bills as the price of keeping lights on and refrigerators humming shot upward. For customers whose electricity prices are not fixed and are instead tied to the fluctuating wholesale price, the spikes have been astronomical. The outcry elicited angry calls for action from lawmakers from both parties and prompted Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, to hold an emergency meeting with legislators Saturday to discuss the enormous bills. “We have a responsibility to protect Texans from spikes in their energy bills that are a result of the severe winter weather and power outages,” Abbott, who has been reeling after the state’s infrastructure failure, said in a statement after the meeting. He added that Democrats and Republicans would work together to make sure people “do not get stuck with skyrocketing energy bills.” The electric bills are coming due at the end of a week in which Texans have faced a combination of crises caused by the frigid weather, beginning on Monday, when power grid failures and surging demand led to millions being left without electricity. Natural gas producers were not prepared for the freeze either, and many people’s homes were cut off from heat. Now, millions of people are discovering that they have no safe water because of burst pipes, frozen wells or water treatment plants that have been knocked offline. Power has returned in recent days for all but about 60,000 Texans as the storm moved east, where it has also caused power outages in Mississippi, Louisiana, West Virginia and Ohio. The steep electric bills in Texas are in part a result of the state’s uniquely unregulated energy market, which allows customers to pick their electricity providers among about 220 retailers in an entirely market-driven system. Under some of the plans, when demand increases, prices rise. The goal, architects of the system say, is to balance the market by encouraging consumers to reduce their usage and power suppliers to create more electricity. But when last week’s crisis hit and power systems faltered, the state’s Public Utilities Commission ordered that the price cap be raised to its maximum limit of $9 per kilowatt-hour, easily pushing many customers’ daily electric costs above $100. And in some cases, like Willoughby’s, bills rose by more than 50 times the normal cost. Many of the people who have reported extremely high charges, including Willoughby, are customers of Griddy, a small company in Houston that provides electricity at wholesale prices, which can quickly change based on supply and demand. The company passes the wholesale price directly to customers, charging an additional $9.99 monthly fee. Much of the time, the rate is considered affordable. But the model can be risky: Last week, foreseeing a huge jump in wholesale prices, the company encouraged all of its customers — about 29,000 people — to switch to another provider when the storm arrived. But many were unable to do so. Katrina Tanner, a Griddy customer who lives in Nevada, Texas, said she had been charged $6,200 already this month, more than five times what she paid in all of 2020. She began using Griddy at a friend’s suggestion a couple of years ago and was pleased at the time with how simple it was to sign up. As the storm rolled through during the past week, however, she kept opening the company’s app on her phone and seeing her bill “just rising, rising, rising,” Tanner said. Griddy was able to take the money she owed directly from her bank account, and she now has just $200 left. She suspects that she was only able to keep that much because her bank stopped Griddy from taking more. Some lawmakers and consumer advocates said the price spikes had made it clear that customers did not understand the complicated terms of the company’s model. “To the Texas Utilities Commission: What are you thinking, allowing the average type of household to sign up for this kind of program?” Tyson Slocum, director of the energy program at Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy group, said of Griddy. “The risk-reward is so out of whack that it never should have been permitted in the first place.” Phil King, a Republican state lawmaker who represents an area west of Fort Worth, said some of his constituents who were on variable-rate contracts were complaining about bills in the thousands. “When something like this happens, you’re in real trouble” with such contracts, King said. “There have got to be some emergency financial waivers and other actions taken until we can work through this and get to the bottom of it.” Responding to its outraged customers, Griddy, too, appeared to try to shift anger to the Public Utilities Commission in a statement. “We intend to fight this for, and alongside, our customers for equity and accountability — to reveal why such price increases were allowed to happen as millions of Texans went without power,” the statement said. William W. Hogan, considered the architect of the Texas energy market design, said in an interview this past week that the high prices reflected the market performing as it was designed. The rapid losses of power — more than a third of the state’s available electricity production was offline at one point — increased the risk that the entire system would collapse, causing prices to rise, said Hogan, a professor of global energy policy at Harvard’s Kennedy School. “As you get closer and closer to the bare minimum, these prices get higher and higher, which is what you want,” Hogan said. Robert McCullough, an energy consultant in Portland, Oregon, and a critic of Hogan’s, said that allowing the market to drive energy policy with few protections for consumers was “idiotic” and that similar actions had devastated retailers and consumers following the California energy crisis of 2000 and 2001. “The similar situation caused a wave of bankruptcies as retailers and customers discovered that they were on the hook for bills 30 times their normal levels,” McCullough said. “We are going to see this again.” DeAndré Upshaw said his power had been on and off in his Dallas apartment throughout the storm. A lot of his neighbors had it worse, so he felt fortunate to have electricity and heat, inviting some neighbors over to warm up. Then Upshaw, 33, saw that his utility bill from Griddy had risen to more than $6,700. He usually pays about $80 a month this time of year. He had been trying to conserve power as the storm raged on, but it didn’t seem to matter. He also signed up to switch to another utility company, but he is still being charged until the change goes into effect Monday. “It’s a utility — it’s something that you need to live,” Upshaw said. “I don’t feel like I’ve used $6,700 of electricity in the last decade. That’s not a cost that any reasonable person would have to pay for five days of intermittent electric service being used at the bare minimum.” As Texas slowly thaws out, Tanner is allowing herself a small luxury after days of keeping the thermostat at 60 degrees. “I finally decided the other day, if we were going to pay these high prices, we weren’t going to freeze,” she said. “So I cranked it up to 65.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Tiger Woods feeling stiff coming off back surgery, hopes to play in Masters

    Tiger Woods remains optimistic he'll be able to play at the Masters in April as he continues to recover from back surgery.

  • Greece: Dozens arrested in clashes over campus security law

    Police clashed with protesters and arrested 31 people in Greece’s second-largest city Monday during a demonstration against a new campus security law. Protesters occupied the principal’s building at the University of Thessaloniki in northern Greece for several hours and the clashes broke out when police entered the building to remove them.

  • Pandemic aid to poorest countries critical to U.S. interests: Treasury nominee Adeyemo

    Wally Adeyemo, President Joe Biden's nominee for the No. 2 job at the U.S. Treasury, said it was critical to end the COVID-19 pandemic everywhere around the globe and doing so would require providing resources to some of the poorest countries. Adeyemo made the comment at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee when asked about a possible new allocation of the International Monetary Fund's own currency, or Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), that would allow rich countries to provide additional resources to poorer countries.

  • ‘The Muppet Show’ features disclaimer on Disney+ about ‘harmful impact’ of stereotypes

    Disney+ previously added the same disclaimer to many classic Disney movies on its service.

  • The Muppet Show: Disney adds content warning over 'negative stereotypes'

    A disclaimer is running ahead of 18 episodes of The Muppet Show, which is streaming on Disney Plus.