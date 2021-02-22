  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Neera Tanden's nomination to head White House budget office in peril as Collins, Romney say they will vote against her

Alexander Nazaryan
·National Correspondent
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — The nomination of Neera Tanden to head the powerful Office of Management and Budget appears increasingly imperiled, with Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney and Utah, both Republicans, announcing on Monday morning that they would vote against the nominee.

The growing opposition has less to do with Tanden’s liberal outlook than her avid Twitter use. And it comes after a four-year debate about whether then-President Donald Trump’s tweets were to be treated as a distraction, a provocation or his way of announcing policy.

Republican US Senator Susan Collins arrives at the US Capitol for the fifth day of the second impeachment trial of former US President Donald Trump, on February 13, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images)
Sen. Susan Collins at the Capitol in early February. (Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images)

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a centrist Democrat, had earlier indicated that he too would vote against Tanden. Manchin cited Tanden’s tweets as a major reason to vote against her.

Those developments leave little wiggle room in an evenly divided Senate and could make Tanden — who heads the liberal Center for American Progress and is a longtime Clinton ally — the first failed Biden Cabinet nomination.

At issue is Tanden’s storied legacy of incendiary tweets, which have frequently criticized and mocked Trump, congressional Republicans and progressives like Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. In doing so, her tweets have complicated the new administration’s stated goal of returning Washington to pre-Trumpian norms of civility.

“Sen. Romney has been critical of extreme rhetoric from prior nominees, and this is consistent with that position,” the senator’s press secretary, Arielle Mueller, told Yahoo News. “He believes it’s hard to return to comity and respect with a nominee who has issued a thousand mean tweets.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment, but earlier in the day, before Romney’s opposition was made known, press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted support for the nominee. Psaki called Tanden an “accomplished policy expert” and noted that she would be the first woman of Asian descent to head the influential budget office. Psaki added that the White House would continue “to work toward her confirmation.”

In a chamber divided equally between Democrats and Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting tiebreaking votes, that work has become increasingly difficult. Tanden needs the support of moderate Republicans such as Rob Portman of Ohio or Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, but neither has come out in favor of the nominee.

Portman, who headed the budget office during President George W. Bush’s administration, has criticized Tanden for promoting “incivility and division” with her tweets. That criticism came during a hearing at which Tanden apologized for those messages.

Neera Tanden, director of the Office and Management and Budget (OMB) nominee for U.S. President Joe Biden, appears before a Senate Budget Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Neera Tanden at a confirmation hearing before the Senate Budget Committee on Feb. 10. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Some of Tanden’s supporters noted that Republicans spent four years ignoring Trump’s divisive, crude and sometimes outright incomprehensible tweets, making their scrutiny of Tanden’s messages somewhat suspect.

Tanden did not reply to a request for comment from Yahoo News.

Republicans know they must display a willingness to work with the Biden administration, lest they be branded the party of obstruction during a time of unprecedented crisis. At the same time, they need to show the GOP base they are willing to oppose the president, whom conservative outlets like Fox News and Newsmax have hyperbolically depicted as taking the U.S. down the road to socialism.

Narrow congressional majorities and the selection of partisan, ideological nominees have made Cabinet nominations more fraught than they once were. According to a U.S. Senate database, the last president not to have a Cabinet nominee rejected or withdrawn was Ronald Reagan, who became president 40 years ago.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • German beach volleyball duo boycott Qatar over bikini issue

    Germany's beach volleyball stars Karla Borger and Julia Sude have said they will boycott a tournament in Qatar next month because it was "the only country" where players were forbidden from wearing bikinis on court.

  • Porn star's bid to revive Trump suit falters at U.S. Supreme Court

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected adult film actress Stormy Daniels' bid to revive her defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump over a Twitter post in which he accused her of a "con job" after she described being threatened over publicizing her account of a sexual relationship with him. The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year agreed with a Los Angeles-based federal judge who decided in 2018 that Trump's remarks were not defamatory and were protected by the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment's guarantee of free speech. "The ruling confirms what we have been saying all along: that Stormy Daniels' lawsuit against the President was frivolous and sanctionable," said Trump's lawyer, Charles Harder.

  • 'The Muppet Show' now comes with a content disclaimer warning on Disney+

    Jim Henson's classic "The Muppet Show" series now comes with an offensive content warning before select episodes on streaming service Disney+.

  • Meghan McCain doubles down on Fauci criticism after 'out of touch' vaccine comment: 'I'm not a phony'

    "The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of 'The View,' I don't know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range...is so nebulous."

  • Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. won't give up No. 11 to Carson Wentz, who is totally fine with it

    Carson Wentz is apparently totally fine with finding a new jersey number.

  • Missing Marine sentry outside West Wing sparks White House questions

    The absence of a Marine sentry outside the West Wing on Monday raised questions about whether President Biden was keeping the schedule publicly outlined by his aides.Why it matters: A sure way to tell if the president is inside the Oval Office is if the spit-shined Marine is at the post, opening the door to the West Wing. A pool reporter questioning whether there had been a change in policy received a simpler, circa-2021 response: the Marine was getting a COVID test.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."The president was in the Oval Office this morning working, receiving the PDB and all the things that you're aware of from the schedule. There hasn't been a change of policy," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during the daily briefing. The backstory: Biden's schedule said he would be in the Oval receiving the Presidential Daily Briefing at 9: 45 a.m. The sentry was absent at that time.Pooler Debra Saunders, White House correspondent for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, told her off-campus colleagues at 9:58 a.m.: "There is no Marine standing outside the front door. ... Apparently, the Marine no longer is an indicator that POTUS is in the Oval."Psaki and other aides later clarified.Bottom line: The White House says it's a "misnomer" a Marine must be present when the president is inside the Oval.The sentries may leave their post for a variety of reasons, including an event elsewhere on White House grounds or to support other world leaders or VIP guests.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Jobless workers may face a surprise tax bill or smaller refund

    With tens of millions of Americans relying on unemployment benefits during the pandemic, many may face a tax bill — or smaller refund — this season.

  • Supreme Court won't halt turnover of Trump's tax records

    In a significant defeat for former President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court on Monday declined to step in to halt the turnover of his tax records to a New York state prosecutor. Trump’s tax records are not supposed to become public as part of prosecutors' criminal investigation, but the high court’s action is a blow to Trump because he has long fought on so many fronts to keep his tax records shielded from view. The ongoing investigation that the records are part of could also become an issue for Trump in his life after the presidency.

  • Trump made $1.6 billion while president, according to financial disclosures, but left office less wealthy than before

    The former president made lots of money while in the White House but still left office less wealthy than when he was elected.

  • You're Not Imagining It: The Pandemic Is Making Your Hair Fall Out

    With every month that passed in 2020, Samantha Hill’s part seemed to widen, the increasingly bald stripe of skin a representation of what she calls “a four-part terrible play” in her life. Reeling from the death of her father in January, Hill, a 29-year-old freelance photographer, had barely adjusted to her new normal when the pandemic hit and further upended her life. After the death of a friend in June, when her hair appeared to thin even more, she created a folder on her phone titled Hairgate, featuring every selfie she’d taken in the past four years. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “I was trying to figure out where it all went wrong,” said Hill, who lives in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. It’s a quandary many people, particularly women, have agonized over in recent months, as their brushes and shower drains filled with tangles of hair. Google searches for hair loss increased by 8% in the past 12 months, according to the data science firm Spate, with the topic being searched an average of more than 829,000 times a month in the United States. The phenomenon is not all in our heads, according to experts, but is another frustrating byproduct of both immense stress and post-viral inflammation from COVID-19. Known as telogen effluvium in the medical world, temporary hair loss results from fever, illness and severe stress, pushing more hairs than normal into the shedding phase of the hair growth life cycle. Although hair loss tends to be associated with men because of the prevalence of male-pattern baldness, telogen effluvium is more common among women, who often experience it after childbirth. “Any type of severe stress can trigger it, whether it’s stress on your body from illness or emotional stress such as the death of a loved one,” said Dr. Abigail Cline, a dermatologist at New York Medical College who has conducted research on pandemic-related hair loss. “Even though not everyone has been infected with COVID-19, we’re all living with it.” Tackling Hair Loss Holistically For those who have had the virus, hair loss has become a common symptom of the recovery process, usually occurring three to four months after getting sick but sometimes experienced sooner. Dr. Jerry Shapiro, a dermatologist at NYU Langone Health who specializes in hair loss, said that while a healthy head of hair usually includes 90% anagen, or growing, hairs and 10% telogen, or resting, hairs, that ratio can shift up to 50-50 after experiencing a high fever or flulike illness. For Misty Gant, a 35-year-old wellness coach living on New York's Lower East Side, the change happened fast. After being infected in March, Gant started losing handfuls of her long red hair in the shower and began to notice balding at her temples a few weeks after recovering. “It was really hard because my hair is important to me — it’s part of my identity,” she said, noting that before it thinned, it was her most complimented feature. Gant, who regularly dives into health and wellness research for clients, soon landed in forums full of people who had gone through similar post-COVID-19 hair loss. After doctors confirmed her suspicion that she was suffering from a post-viral inflammatory response, she readied an arsenal of holistic remedies to try to fix it. Her first point of attack was an anti-inflammatory diet that cut out sugar, gluten, dairy and alcohol and incorporated colorful fruits and vegetables, oily fish and healthy fats like avocados and nuts. She kick-started a new supplement routine of Omega 3-6-9, turmeric with fenugreek, evening primrose oil and two tablespoons of aloe juice a day, a combination she believes to be anti-inflammatory and lubricating for the skin and hair. She began giving herself daily scalp massages using Bumble and Bumble Tonic Primer, which includes rosemary oil, an ingredient that some studies have found to encourage hair growth. Two days a week she doused her hair in a mixture of coconut oil and pure rosemary oil and left it in for 24 hours. Though not a quick fix, it seemed to pay off: She now has tufts of baby hair growing in at her temples. “I try to do everything the natural way, and as a wellness practitioner, I know that things take time,” Gant said. A Less Intensive Approach Although it can still take months to see a significant difference, many people have had similar results from a combination of supplements, thickening shampoos and illusion-creating haircuts. After her husband noticed a few bald spots on the back of her head early in the pandemic, Martyna Szabadi, a 34-year-old business consultant who hasn’t had COVID-19, experimented with products said to promote hair growth, including various scalp scrubs, a hair serum from the Ordinary and a daily drink of flaxseed water. Nothing helped until she began using RevitaLash Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner and taking four capsules of Nutrafol core supplement for women. “After half a year of this combination, I finally have the hair issue under control,” Szabadi said. Nutrafol supplements also seemed to help Hill get her hair back on track after she began taking them in July, leaving her with a slimmer part and new hair growth around the crown. It was a boom year for the company, with revenue increasing 60% in 2020 compared to 2019, according to Giorgos Tsetis, the chief executive and a founder of the company. Tsetis said that 80% of the company’s sales increase can be attributed to its two core formulas for women: Nutrafol Women and Women’s Balance. They include ingredients like vitamin A, vitamin D, zinc and biotin, the last of which has become widely known as a hair growth supplement despite the fact that dermatologists disagree over its efficacy. “No one’s really been able to prove it helps hair in a randomized controlled study, and they’ve had a long time to prove it,” Shapiro said. But with wellness ruling the day, Nutrafol’s chemical-free, made-from-the-earth virtue has made it a popular option. Nutrafol bills itself as a “natural, holistic” alternative to old-school remedies like Rogaine, or minoxidil, which is a topical solution used to improve blood flow and stimulate hair growth. Another treatment option is platelet rich plasma therapy, known as PRP, which involves the injection of a patient’s own blood into the scalp to stimulate hair growth. Priced between $500 and $1,800, PRP doesn’t work for everyone and is best done alongside other treatments, according to Shapiro, who believes it’s a better fit for people experiencing female or male-pattern baldness, which has a genetic cause. The Quicker Fix If waiting three months for a shampoo or supplement to kick in doesn’t thrill you, consider a haircut that will make your hair look healthier than it is. Justine Marjan, a hairstylist whose clients include Kardashians and the model Ashley Graham, recommends a shorter, blunt cut to create an illusion of thickness. “It’s best to avoid longer looks, as the hair can end up looking weak and frail at the ends,” Marjan said. If your hair loss is most noticeable at your hairline or part, she suggests using an eye shadow or root touch-up spray that matches your hair color to create depth and the appearance of fullness. Using headband-style extensions that you can easily pop on and off without damaging the hair is another favorite trick. Most important, be gentle and strategic with your hair. Marjan recommends drying fragile hair with a soft microfiber towel and using a tool like the Tangle Teezer to prevent breakage. Sleeping on a silk pillowcase is also believed to minimize breakage. And, while many people resort to ponytails when their hair is limp, it’s best to avoid tight styling that could pull out more hair. What’s definitely not great for hair growth? Constant panic. “Stressing about it will only cause more hair loss,” Cline said, noting that a deep, six-month-long breath is a better prescription. “I reassure patients with telogen effluvium that their hair will grow back, but it’s going to take time.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Dominion has sued MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell over his election fraud claims. The voting machine company is seeking more than $1.3 billion in damages.

    Dominion sued both MyPillow and its CEO Mike Lindell, after he spread claims that Dominion's voting machines helped rig the 2020 election.

  • Mariners president Kevin Mather resigns after 'inappropriate' comments at speaking engagement

    Kevin Mather's tenure with the Mariners is over after 25 years.

  • GOP congressman from Texas slams Ted Cruz as it emerges he took his college roommate on Cancun trip

    "Look, when a crisis hits my state, I'm there. I'm not going to go on some vacation," GOP Rep. Michael McCaul said on CNN's "State of the Union."

  • Twitter drags Meghan McCain for saying Biden should fire Dr. Fauci

    Meghan McCain is no stranger to causing an uproar for making unpopular statements, and her latest comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci has once again made her a trending topic. During Monday’s episode of The View, McCain had strong words for the nation’s top infectious disease expert, who serves as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and oversees the country’s COVID-19 response. The prominent Republican reacted to a recent CNN interview in which Fauci declined to provide a recommendation about whether vaccinated grandparents can visit their unvaccinated children and grandchildren.

  • Gina Carano says Disney accidentally sent her an email saying it was following the #FireGinaCarano movement

    The actress gave her first sit-down interview to The Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro, with whom she's developing a movie.

  • Uber Eats driver issues heartbreaking message after delivery order gone wrong: ‘Totally unacceptable’

    Should you tip your Uber Eats driver? That question is at the dead center of a new, heartbreaking viral video.

  • The Lost Hours: How Confusion and Inaction at the Capitol Delayed a Troop Deployment

    WASHINGTON — At 1:09 p.m. Jan. 6, minutes after protesters had burst through the barricades around the U.S. Capitol and began using the steel debris to assault the officers standing guard, the chief of the Capitol Police made a desperate call for backup. It took nearly two hours for officials to approve the deployment of the National Guard. New details about what transpired over those 115 minutes on that dark, violent day — revealed in interviews and documents — tell a story of how chaotic decision-making among political and military leaders burned precious time as the rioting at the Capitol spiraled out of control. Communication breakdowns, inaction and confusion over who had authority to call for the National Guard delayed a deployment of hundreds of troops who might have helped quell the violence that raged for hours. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times This period is likely to be a focus of a congressional hearing Tuesday, when lawmakers will publicly question Steven A. Sund, the Capitol Police chief at the time, and other current and former officials for the first time about the security failures that contributed to the violence on that day. “Capitol security leaders must address the decision not to approve the National Guard request, failures in interagency coordination and information sharing, and how the threat intelligence they had ahead of Jan. 6 informed their security decisions leading up to that day,” said Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H. Some American officials have said that by the time the urgent request came to the Pentagon on the afternoon of Jan. 6, it was long past the time National Guard troops could have deployed quickly enough to prevent the storming of the Capitol. But law enforcement officials pointed out that during a melee that lasted hours, every lost minute was critical. Sund did not hear back for 61 minutes after he called for help from the National Guard. And even then, there was a catch: Although Capitol security officials had approved his request, the Pentagon had the final say. During a tense phone call that began 18 minutes later, a top general said that he did not like the “visual” of the military guarding the Capitol and that he would recommend the Army secretary deny the request. Pentagon approval finally came at 3:04 p.m. The first deployment of National Guard troops arrived at the Capitol 2 1/2 hours later. Video evidence and interviews show the Capitol Police and supporting police units were overwhelmed for several hours after the first members of the pro-Trump mob breached the outer perimeter of the complex. One snapshot of the violence: At 4:25 p.m., rioters outside the Capitol building beat police officers using American flags. Two minutes later, a mob outside the House chamber dragged the first of two officers from the city’s Metropolitan Police down a flight of stairs. Elsewhere, on the Capitol grounds, one protester who collapsed in the crush of bodies was trampled by the mob. She was later pronounced dead. “In every emergency, timing is important. In this particular case, when we’re talking about the Capitol, we’re talking about lives,” said Brian Higgins, the former police chief in Bergen County, New Jersey, and an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Sund made the urgent request for the National Guard to Paul D. Irving, the House sergeant-at-arms at the time, minutes after the gavel dropped to begin the solemn congressional ritual of certifying the presidential election results. By then, just after 1 p.m., it had become clear to some Capitol security officials that the protesters could pose a threat to the lawmakers — and Vice President Mike Pence — gathered in the House chamber. But Irving said he needed to run Sund’s request for National Guard troops “up the chain of command,” according to a letter the former police chief wrote to Congress this month. Sund said he anxiously waited to hear back from Irving or Michael C. Stenger, the Senate sergeant-at-arms, but heard nothing. “I continued to follow up with Mr. Irving, who was with Mr. Stenger at the time, and he advised that he was waiting to hear back from congressional leadership, but expected authorization at any moment,” Sund said in his letter. Yet it appears that Irving, who had told Sund days earlier that he did not want National Guard troops at the Capitol on Jan. 6 because of bad “optics,” waited 30 minutes after hearing from the Capitol Police chief before approaching Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s staff. Neither Irving nor Stenger, who both resigned after the riot, responded to multiple requests for an interview. Sund resigned Jan. 7, after pressure from congressional leaders. At 1:40 p.m., Irving finally approached Pelosi’s chief of staff, Terri McCullough, and other staff members in the Speaker’s Lobby behind the House chamber — the site where a Capitol Police officer would shoot a rioter an hour later. It was the first time Irving asked about permission to seek support from the National Guard, according to Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff. McCullough immediately entered the room and passed a note to Pelosi with the request. Video from inside the chamber shows her approaching the speaker at 1:43 p.m. Pelosi approved the request and asked whether Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Kentucky Republican who was then the majority leader, also needed to approve it. McCullough said he did, according to Pelosi’s office. McCullough left the chamber to call McConnell’s chief of staff, Sharon Soderstrom, but could not reach her. She then reached Irving, who explained that he and Stenger were already meeting with the Senate majority leader’s staff in the office of the Senate sergeant-at-arms, according to Pelosi’s office. It was at the meeting in Stenger’s office that McConnell’s staff first learned of Sund’s request for the National Guard, according to a spokesman for the senator. In that meeting, aides to the congressional leaders, including Soderstrom, were perplexed to learn that the two sergeants-at-arms had not yet approved the request for troops, according to spokesmen for McConnell and Pelosi. There was also confusion about whether approval from congressional leaders was needed to request National Guard troops. McConnell’s staff maintains that political leaders are not in that chain of command, and that security officials should have done so as quickly as possible. One former Capitol security official said the two sergeants-at-arms could have made the request themselves, but that even in an emergency, “common sense dictates” that they would want to consult with congressional leadership. At that meeting, the frustrated congressional aides agreed that top Capitol security officials “should have asked for the National Guard’s physical deployment to protect the U.S. Capitol complex well in advance of Jan. 6,” Hammill said. “The speaker expects security professionals to make security decisions and to be informed of those decisions.” Around this time, rioters smashed windows on the House side of the Capitol building and began climbing inside. Outside, the mob broke into chants of “Hang Mike Pence!” Others constructed a gallows with a noose outside the Capitol. At 2:10 p.m., Irving finally called back Sund and said that congressional leaders had approved the request — a full hour after his plea for help. But the Capitol Police chief would soon learn, according to his letter, that because Washington, D.C., is not a state, final approval to deploy the city’s National Guard to the Capitol had to come from the secretary of the Army. It is unclear why Sund was unfamiliar with this requirement. There was another roadblock: The Pentagon, citing concerns about aggressive tactics used against protesters over the summer, had removed the authority of Maj. Gen. William J. Walker, the commander of the District of Columbia National Guard, to quickly deploy his troops. In a Jan. 4 memo, acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller wrote that the D.C. National Guard could not be issued weapons, employ “riot control agents” or take other steps at the Trump rally without his “personal authorization.” During a closed-door House committee hearing last month, Walker said Sund had called him as the violence increased that day, and he immediately notified the Army. “On my own, I started preparing people to be ready, but I had to wait for specific approval to go out to launch,” Walker testified, according to several people who attended the meeting. About 2:30 p.m., according to Sund’s letter, he was on a conference call with federal and local law enforcement and military officials. Once again, he said National Guard troops were urgently needed to protect the Capitol. Lt. Gen. Walter E. Piatt, the director of the Army staff, pushed back. “I don’t like the visual of the National Guard standing a line with the Capitol in the background,” Piatt said on the call, according to Sund’s account. The general said he would brief the Army secretary but would recommend denying the request. An Army spokesman declined to comment on Sund’s description of the phone call, noting that the Pentagon’s inspector general was investigating its response to the attack. As Pentagon leaders deliberated, the mob flowed into the Capitol. At 2:44 p.m., the first rioters breached the Senate chamber. Around that same time, a Capitol Police officer shot to death Ashli Babbitt, one of the protesters, as she tried to climb through a window just steps from the House chamber. Twenty minutes later, according to a Pentagon timetable, Miller gave verbal approval to dispatch National Guard troops to the Capitol. The violence continued for hours, and other security units from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and Metropolitan Police arrived to help the outmanned police units. About 5:40 p.m., a deployment of 154 National Guard troops arrived at the Capitol. As they were being sworn in, a flash message was sent to all of Washington’s National Guard troops: Report to the city’s armory no later than 7 p.m. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Mariachi band plays outside Ted Cruz’s home following Cancun trip controversy

    One bystander held sign reading ‘Cruz’s lies cost lives’

  • Daft Punk Has Split Up, Publicist Confirms

    Daft Punk, one of the most influential and popular groups to emerge in the past 30 years, have announced their retirement via a video titled “Epilogue” posted Monday morning. The duo’s longtime publicist officially confirmed the split to Variety and declined to provide further details. The eight-minute clip features the duo — Thomas Bangalter and […]

  • New Pennsylvania GOP candidate built 'shrine' to Trump

    Pennsylvania Republicans have selected a woman who turned an old house into a “shrine” to former President Donald Trump and believes the 2020 election was stolen as the GOP nominee for an open state legislative seat.