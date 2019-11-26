Neeyamo Inc. Announces the Appointment of Raja Ganapathi as Its Global Head of Finance, Legal and Company Secretary

CHENNAI, India, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neeyamo Inc., a market leader in providing platform-enabled HR and payroll solutions, announced that Raja Ganapathi (RG) has been appointed as its Global Head of Finance, Legal and Company Secretary.

RG comes with a rich academic pedigree and functional experience as a Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary, and a Cost Accountant. Prior to Neeyamo, he has worked with large global multinational organizations in various capacities, notably CFO, driving multiple strategic initiatives that include M&A and managing IPOs.

Rangarajan Seshadri, CEO at Neeyamo said, "We are pleased to welcome RG into our leadership team. Our operations are getting increasingly sophisticated as we rapidly expand our global operations. The need to have a stable business with the highest levels of governance and controls has been our primary focus. We are excited to have him on-board as the company enters the next phase of growth."

Commenting on the appointment, Raja Ganapathi said, "Neeyamo is a brand I have admired and followed for a while. I'm in complete awe at the energy and entrepreneurship I see across all its locations and workforce levels. It is infectious! I look forward to driving the organization's global finance and governance agenda and enforcing the highest level of controls that the management desires across its global locations."

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo is a leading platform-based HR solutions provider focused on delivering global HR and payroll services to multinational organizations with operations across a long-tail of countries. With more than 1,700 professionals serving clients across 190+ countries, Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and functionality-rich, next-generation portfolio of HR products to help organizations enable agile and scalable business. Neeyamo envisions to stand at the forefront of revolutionizing the global HR ecosystem and meet market-specific requirements including Global Payroll, Benefits, Workforce Administration, Background Screening, and Employee Helpdesk. To learn more, visit www.neeyamo.com

