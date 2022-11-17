NEF Latest: Forrest’s $500 Million for Ukraine; Energy Squeeze

(Bloomberg) -- China, Ukraine and clean energy were a central focus during the third day of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest pledged $500 million under a plan to build a $25 billion fund to rebuild Ukraine. The announcement on Thursday came hours before Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is scheduled to address the NEF virtually.

Meanwhile, former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd said neither China nor the US wants a war over Taiwan, while Singapore’s former top envoy said the world shouldn’t overstate the risks posed by Beijing.

Later in the day, Lawrence Wong, Singapore’s finance minister and prime minister-in-waiting, is scheduled to speak, as well as Gita Gopinath, first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

UK’s Black on CPTPP (12:30 p.m. SGT)

The UK government’s priority in Asia-Pacific is to work on its entry to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership deal, the country’s trade commissioner for the region said in a Bloomberg Television interview.

“Our number one priority for Asia-Pacific is absolutely CPTPP,” Natalie Black said on the sidelines of NEF. “It’s really setting the standard for how countries are going to interact in the region going forward.”

China Looking for New Path, Wang Says (11:55 a.m. SGT)

The Chinese leadership is looking for a new path forward following the key congress of the ruling Communist Party last month, said Wang Huiyao, founder of the Center for China and Globalization, a policy research group in Beijing.

Wang said figuring out a way to bring more people in the middle class and handling the country’s hundreds of millions of migrant workers were key challenges for the world’s No. 2 economy. “We are trying to find a path that’s suitable for China,” Wang said in a conversation held by video link.

Story continues

PayPal, Pimco and LinkedIn on Remote Work (11:38 a.m. SGT)

LinkedIn Corp. Chief Executive Officer Ryan Roslansky said there’s continued to be a surge in job listings for remote work: they account for 15% of listings on LinkedIn, compared to only 1% before the pandemic.

On the same panel, PayPal CEO Dan Schulman said productivity at his company increased substantially when everyone had to work from home, though he still sees the need for in-person venues to welcome and train new hires. Pimco Managing Director John Studzinski said the finance industry has embraced in-office culture as the most effective way to collaborate.

All three stressed the importance of giving workers a sense of belonging and purpose as an advantage in recruiting, especially the younger cohort who are more comfortable with switching jobs often.

“Covid was a wakeup call for dignity in the workplace,” Studzinski said.

Sila CEO on Clean Energy’s Raw Material Squeeze: (11:25 SGT)

Price volatility in metal supply chains for electric vehicles and renewable energy will continue for several years because of a lack of investment in lithium and nickel mines, according to Gene Berdichevsky, CEO of specialist materials supplier Sila Nanotechnologies Inc.

“We are going to go through supply chain shortages, we are going to go through commodity curve spikes,” Berdichevsky said in a Bloomberg TV interview on the NEF’s sidelines. “This will take the rest of the decade to work itself out.”

Clean energy and storage technology will ultimately be cheaper and help nations become less reliant on fuel imports, he said. Sila produces silicon anode material to boost energy storage in batteries, and has partnerships with firms including BMW AG and Daimler AG.

CEOs on Energy Conservation, Prices (11:15 a.m. SGT)

Europe shouldn’t let its guard down on conserving energy despite the recent drop in natural gas prices and success in refilling inventories, according to the region’s top operator of gas infrastructure.

“We are in a better situation, but that doesn’t mean we should relax,” Catherine MacGregor, CEO of Engie SA, said at the NEF. “On prices, one can expect continued volatility.”

Volatility in energy prices is not good for the system or long-term planning, said Yngve Slyngstad, CEO of Industry Capital Partners.

In a separate interview on Bloomberg Television, Matthias Berninger, Bayer AG’s executive vice president of Public Affairs, Science, Sustainability and HSE said decarbonization in Europe shouldn’t mean de-industrialization. But as Europe doubles down on renewables, there needs to be “clear political will” to keep industries like chemicals going forward, he added.

Forrest Seeks $25 Billion Ukraine Fund (10:52 a.m. SGT)

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. founder Forrest said his $500 million pledge will help kickstart a plan to attract at least $25 billion to help upgrade decaying and destroyed infrastructure in Ukraine with more advanced, greener replacements.

Discussions with Ukraine’s President Zelenskiy, US President Joe Biden, BlackRock Inc. CEO Larry Fink and others have continued since March on the proposal aimed at drawing support from sovereign funds, philanthropists, institutions and other investors, according to a statement.

“What the Russians have destroyed can readily be replaced with the latest, most modern green and digital infrastructure,” Forrest said Thursday in a Bloomberg TV interview on sidelines of the NEF. “Those funds will be ready to roll when the Ukrainian government and the Ukrainian people say so.”

Ex-Singapore Envoy on China (10:30 a.m. SGT)

Singapore’s former permanent secretary for foreign affairs, Bilahari Kausikan, said China has benefited from the US-led world order over the last several decades.

“The US faces no existential threat anywhere after the Cold War,” he said. “China is a formidable competitor, but it’s a competitor within the same system. China may want to dominate the system, but it doesn’t want to destroy it because it has benefited from it.”

America’s presence abroad has remained consistent as a powerful “offshore balancer,” despite growing challenges, he said. “An offshore balancer expects its allies, its friends, its partners to do more.”

But US foreign policy still faces challenges from an inward looking segment of the voting public that would rather see Washington prioritize what’s good for the US over engagement abroad, said Gayle Smith, a former US official and CEO at ONE Campaign.

“There’s not a strong enough demand signal from the public, from universities, from the private sector, in favor of US engagement around the world, and I think that’s the real challenge,” she said. “The anti voice is louder than the pro voice and that mirrors the political space.”

China’s Covid Exit; Taiwan Risks (9:30 a.m. SGT)

James McGregor, the chairman for APCO Worldwide Greater China, said China’s government needs to address dampened consumer confidence given rolling Covid outbreaks and lockdowns, which continue.

“The thing about a consumer economy, you can’t order people to spend, they have to have confidence,” McGregor said on the same panel as Australia’s Rudd. The government may need to “move ahead with some economic reforms that we’re not expecting out of necessity.”

Rudd said that barring a new Covid variant, China will by the middle of next year be “well on its way to being out of this -- that will have a huge positive impact on domestic consumer demand, which has been suppressed for a very long period of time.” But Rudd says that decision all comes down to Xi Jinping: “He is decision maker number one, two and three.”

Speaking on the same panel, South China Morning Post Editor-in-Chief Tammy Tam said Xi’s recent leadership changes could be seen as him surrounding himself with people he trusts, not just yes men. That could give his top officials “more space to maneuver” in Xi’s third term.

Separately, Rudd said neither the U.S. nor China wants a war in Taiwan, partly because they aren’t convinced that they can win.

Allianz on China Asset Management (9:25 a.m. SGT)

Allianz SE sees a “huge opportunity” from asset management in China because the nation needs to diversify overseas investments, its CEO said.

Chinese investors need to diversify, which requires advice on how to invest in European or US credit markets, CEO Oliver Baete said in an interview with Bloomberg Television at the NEF. Baete told Chinese media in early October that his company is still optimistic about the future of China.

China Beige Book CEO on Outlook (8:20 a.m. SGT)

The overall China story has been “a disappointment for years and years,” China Beige Book International CEO Leland Miller said in an interview with Bloomberg Television at the NEF. The risks of investing in the country have risen dramatically, he said, as he discussed the political environment and the Covid Zero policy.

The reopening from Covid will likely be a long, multistage process, and there’s a large chance that China will revert to lockdowns soon despite recent positive steps, Miller said, adding that the latest rescue plan for the troubled real estate sector “is not a game changer.”

The New Economy Forum is being organized by Bloomberg Media Group, a division of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.

--With assistance from Michelle Jamrisko, Philip J. Heijmans, Adrian Kennedy, Bill Faries, Clarissa Batino, Cecilia Yap, Aradhana Aravindan, John Cheng, Rebecca Choong Wilkins, Jill Disis, Philip Glamann, Lulu Yilun Chen, Zhang Dingmin, Russell Ward, David Stringer, Jeff Sutherland, Stephen Stapczynski, Selina Xu, Vladimir Savov and Siegfrid Alegado.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.