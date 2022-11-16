NEF Latest: Poland Missile Dominates; CEOs, State Funds to Speak

(Bloomberg) -- A missile that fell in Polish territory near the border with Ukraine dominated the start of the second day of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, which will also address climate change and sustainable investing.

Poland said the Russian-made rocket killed two people, heightening tensions on Europe’s eastern flank amid fears of the danger of spillover from Vladimir Putin’s war.

The first day of the forum saw Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan commit to a further opening of the country and its peaceful rise, a day after landmark talks between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden saw the two presidents agree to cooperate on a range of issues. US trade chief Katherine Tai told the forum the leaders’ meeting was “a really good thing, it’s really important.”

Geopolitics in Focus (9:05 a.m. SGT)

Great-power politics dominated the first session, with panelists including James Crabtree of the International Institute for Strategic Studies saying it has been a “bad week” for Putin, and that US-China tensions over Taiwan aren’t going away.

Despite a positive meeting between Xi and Biden this week in Bali, Crabtree said “I don’t think we’ll have to wait very long before we have the next crisis over Taiwan.” The tensions that followed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei in August “will become more common.”

Nisid Hajari, a Tokyo-based foreign affairs specialist on Bloomberg’s editorial board, said a NATO-style military bloc probably isn’t needed to deter China, and would struggle for support regardless.

Tradeshift Warns on Supply Lines (8:15 a.m. SGT)

Christian Lanng, the chief executive officer of supply chain specialist Tradeshift, said it would take decades for the west to recreate China manufacturing, if there was even any appetite for doing so. Pivoting supply chains takes five to 10 years and cannot be hurried.

Elevated interest rates are imposing an invisible financial strain on supply systems, which are generally quite fragile and weren’t prepared for global shocks like we’ve seen over the past year, he said on the sidelines of the NEF. Any new trade sanctions on Russia are unlikely to have a material effect, Lanng said during an interview broadcast on Bloomberg Radio.

How to Revive Growth, Handle Data

The NEF is also scheduled to see a discussion Wednesday on how to revive growth without stimulus, featuring leaders from Mubadala Investment Co., Swedbank Robur, GIC Pte. and Sequoia Capital China.

Government and business leaders will look at the challenges of our dependency on data, and our eroding confidence in new platforms and technologies. That panel is scheduled to include Singapore’s Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo, Australian Senator Sarah Hanson-Young, Sinovation Ventures CEO Kai-Fu Lee, and Mastercard chief Michael Miebach.

Other business leaders expected to speak Wednesday include CEOs or other top officials from Standard Chartered Plc, HSBC Holdings Plc, Hillhouse Capital Group, Cargill Inc. and Temasek Holdings Pte.

The New Economy Forum is being organized by Bloomberg Media Group, a division of Bloomberg LP, parent company of Bloomberg News.

--With assistance from Adrian Kennedy, Bill Faries, Tom Redmond, Vlad Savov, Juliette Saly and Michelle Jamrisko.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.