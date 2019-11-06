Negative Enterprise Value: Does It Really Mean Money for Nothing?

The enterprise value of a company is a measure often used to calculate how much it would cost to buy that company. Considered by many to be a more accurate representation of a company's value than simple market capitalization, enterprise value is calculated by adding the market capitalization and total debt of a company together, then subtracting its cash and cash equivalents.





This calculation makes sense in terms of the fact that when you buy a company, you must pay for its debt as well as its assets and earnings potential. Good companies will typically have enough net cash to avoid going bankrupt, while it's rare for a company to have low or nonexistent debt. When a company does have debt that is zero (or close to zero) and a steady stream of revenue, this can lead to a common anomaly in the enterprise value calculation - the negative enterprise value.

Simply put, a negative enterprise value means that a company has more cash than it would need to pay off any debt and buy back all its stocks in one go, if it really wanted to. No wonder it's called the takeover value; even though you would not actually be able to get a publicly traded company to pay you to take it, who wouldn't want to buy a company with a vault of cash in the basement?

Most of these companies don't maintain high negative enterprise values for long, since all that cash sitting there isn't really doing anything for the company or the shareholders, but this measure can be a useful assessment tool given the right circumstances.

Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) is an investment management company with a market cap of $56.50 billion and an enterprise value of -$12.33 billion. It has no debt, a price-earnings ratio of 15.96, a three-year revenue growth rate of 15.7% and a three-year earnings per share without non-recurring items growth rate of 33.5%.

Charles Schwab is a well-known investment company that offers a wide range of products, from mutual funds and bonds to options and futures. Approximately 1.7 million people participate in its corporate retirement plan, and the total amount of client money invested in its proprietary mutual funds and exchange-traded funds currently exceeds $450.2 billion.

As with many companies that have a negative enterprise value, Charles Schwab may currently be undervalued. The stock price has been on the decline since 2018 despite consistently increasing revenue and net income (it was heavily overvalued in 2018, so the stock price decline can be largely considered a correction).

93c5b225441abb9f93f9154bc2600922.png More

The company has a GuruFocus financial strength score of 4 out of 10 and a profitability score of 5 out of 10. The low financial strength score is partially due to the company's equity-to-asset ratio of 0.08%, which ranks lower than 91.74% of competitors in the brokers and exchanges industry.

The equity-to-asset ratio of companies with a negative enterprise value is not always this low, but it is not surprising; both net cash and receivables are included in a company's total assets. Additionally, because Charles Schwab does not have any debt, it does not have an interest coverage ratio or an Altman Z-Score. Due to these reasons, when you search for companies with a negative enterprise value on GuruFocus's All-in-One Screener, you will see that many of them do not have a high financial strength score, as the metrics used to calculate this score are often missing or skewed due to these special circumstances.

1573069693101.png More

American Financial Group