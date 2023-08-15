Neglect charge filed in Jay County after toddler tests positive for meth

PORTLAND, Ind. — A father who was allegedly captured on surveillance video as he ingested meth while holding his young son has been charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury.

Authorities said the child, born in 2021, was later determined to have meth in his system.

The neglect count, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison, was filed in Jay Circuit Court against 40-year-old Joseph A. Green of Geneva, a town in southern Adams County about 11 miles north of Portland.

Green is also charged with visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, those charges stem from visits Green made, with his children, to a residence along North Jay County Road 350-E.

Jay County sheriff's deputy had accompanied probation officials to that property in search of Paige N. Curtis, 25, who was accused of probation violations.

A search there allegedly led to the seizure of drug paraphernalia and discovery of surveillance video from a barn on the property where Green and others allegedly visited and ingested drugs.

Curtis and a man living at the same address, 32-year-old Dillion W. Stolz, were charged this month in Jay Circuit Court with related counts maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Stolz faces an additional count of possession of meth.

Jay County Prosecutor Wesley Schemenaur has also filed documents seeking to have Green declared a habitual offender, which could lengthen any prison sentence he receives if convicted of the pending charges.

Green's criminal record includes convictions, in Adams County, for aggravated battery and driving after a lifetime suspension.

The Geneva man has been released after posting bond at the Jay County jail. An initial hearing in his case is set for Wednesday.

The Indiana Department of Child Services was also involved in the investigation leading to the neglect charge.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Neglect charge filed in Jay County after toddler tests positive for meth