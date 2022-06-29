Neglect of a dependent alleged, Clinton woman arrested

Jun. 29—A Clinton woman faces a neglect charge after an Indiana State Police investigation.

Tabitha M. Dawson, 23 faces a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 3 Felony, ISP said in a news release.

State police began an investigation in September 2021 after receiving information that a child had been neglected.

After reviewing the investigation, the Vermillion County Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant for Dawson, ISP said, and she was arrested Tuesday morning without incident. She is held in Vermilion County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.