Neglected 1970 Hemi ‘Cuda Barn Find Is A Sad Sight

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It’s not in a barn, but it’s definitely of barn find quality.

YouTube channel Streamline Builds isn’t huge, but it has some interesting car videos. Perhaps the highlight of the whole channel is a 1970 Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda barn find. At least the way it’s presented, two guys in classic Chevy Camaros are cruising along some country backroads and happen upon one of the most coveted Mopar muscle cars ever made.

Listen to the Motorious Podcast here.

The classic E-Bodyis sitting at what looks like an auto shop lot, surrounded by a equipment and under an industrial pergola, apart from the other cars sitting out. One of the guys already has popped the hood and is fiddling around, obviously checking out the fact the Hemi engine is indeed still installed. Primer is on much of the Plymouth ‘Cuda’s body, the back glass and windshield are missing, there are no seats and the muscle car looks pretty rough, but it at least has an engine. Oh, and there’s still some of that sweet Hemi Orange left, with a heavy patina on it, of course.

To be honest, the whole thing feels a little staged. That’s the dirty “secret” of many car shows, both on television and the internet. Production teams or YouTube personalities will locate a car and then work with the owner to stage a scene, making it look like they just happened across it while cruising along or doing something ridiculous. The fact it’s at a shop where one of these guys probably have a friend who’s an employee just makes the whole situation seem even more suspicious, especially since the entrance is gated for obvious reasons. In other words, this is definitely not a chance encounter.

While these backroads no doubt aren’t traveled that much, people are going to notice valuable classic cars just sitting out in the open, even if they have some junk piled on top. And the fact these guys walk up to it on private property without any fear of being on the wrong end of a shotgun is pretty interesting. To be fair, at one point while looking at a bunch of classic Chevrolets you see two guys talking in the background, so these guys are hamming it up with the owner of the cars to grease the gears and get information, which is definitely advisable.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.