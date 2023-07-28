Neglected community planter transformed by Carlisle school

The finished planter - ready to bloom - on Edward Street in Carlisle

A weed-infested brick planter has been transformed with help from school children as part of a scheme to get communities engaged with nature.

Pupils from Carlisle's Brook Street School teamed up with Cumbria Wildlife Trust to replant a nearby flower bed.

It is hoped the work will encourage youngsters and their parents to be proud of their local community.

Ruth Alcroft, from the nature charity, said it was "fantastic" to see the children's enthusiasm for gardening.

She said: "It was sad to see the state of the overgrown brick planter, one of many in the city that have become neglected due to council cuts.

"This one wasn't at the top of anyone's to-do list so it's great we've been able to transform it."

Volunteers from the Men's Diaspora Group from Multi Cultural Cumbria cleared away the weeds

Volunteers from Multicultural Cumbria cleared the weeds from the 19-sq-feet planter on Edward Street and youngsters from the school council visited Cumbria Wildlife Trust's Gosling Sike garden and nursery to choose plants.

They wanted it to be butterfly and bee friendly and also to look nice for residents.

They selected a cherry tree to stand alongside plants - which included native species such as oxeye daisies and common thyme.

Youngsters worked on the project for several weeks, and were involved at every stage

"It's been great to see the school get involved and watch the school council team and year six pupils work so hard on the planting," Ms Alcroft added.

"The youngsters chose the plants they wanted when they came to visit our nursery and it looks absolutely fantastic."

The school council will continue to work on the Nextdoor Nature project from September and residents have also been invited to get involved.

The school is one of five in the city working with Cumbria Wildlife Trust after funding was secured from the National Lottery.

Youngsters hard at work planting their pollinator-friendly plants

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.