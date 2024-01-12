Neglected Worcester veteran given final salute with honors at funeral by fellow vets

WINCHENDON – Among the gravestones at Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, snow from the previous days’ storms was disturbed only by the work of a tractor digging a new hole in the ground.

Pvt. Robert D. Gannon Jr. was buried with military honors in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon Thursday.

As the casket of a Worcester veteran was lowered Thursday, taps was played for Robert D. Gannon Jr., a 75-year-old Worcester native whose last services and funeral were made possible by the efforts of fellow veterans, months after staff at UMass Memorial Medical Center had attempted to reach his family.

Gannon had died in September, and no family or friends would claim his body.

It wasn't until this month that the hospital’s staff reached out to Joseph F. Robinson, the director of veterans services for the City of Worcester, Gannon’s other next of kin — his military family — stepped up to give the Worcester man’s last send-off.

Using a $4,000 fund through Chapter 115 of the state’s Executive Office of Veterans Services, Robinson connected with Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel to hold the last services and with the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon to bury him with military honors.

A wake service was held for Gannon on Thursday morning. He was interred in Winchendon later in the day.

“In the military we have a saying,” said Robinson, “’Leave no man or woman behind.’

“To me, Mr. Gannon was left behind and he needed someone to advocate for him and I felt that our office needed to make sure that Mr. Gannon had a good homegoing so we did whatever we could.”

Pvt. Robert D. Gannon Jr.’s fresh grave is marked with a flag in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery after burial Thursday in Winchendon.

Reading from Gannon’s DD Form 214, a document issued at the end of a military person’s service, Robinson said Gannon had started his service in August 1967, serving for one year, eight months and eight days before being honorably discharged with a National Defense Service Medal with the rank of private.

Kevin Mercadante, the president of Mercadante Funeral Home, himself an Army veteran who holds the rank of major, said he accepted and made sure to hand-pick the casket for Gannon.

Mercadante also invited a retired U.S. Air Force deacon to perform the religious service and brought in Army representatives to play taps, often played on a trumpet at a military person’s funeral.

An American flag was also presented to Robinson at the end of the service.

“A poor guy that goes like this and none of his good-sized family wants him, you want to do right by the guy,” said Mercadante. “We took care of a veteran that needed being taken care of.

“We gave him dignity in death.”

Once hearing Gannon’s name read in an obituary, Casey Polaski’s memory immediately reached back to their years at South High School, when Gannon shined athletically.

Robert Gannon Jr. in a photo from a South High yearbook.

Polaski, 75, who also attended the service on Thursday as a Vietnam veteran, reminisced how along with others, they would often also play baseball at Bennett Field off Main Street near Webster Square.

Gannon's exploits as a South High athlete were chronicled on the sports pages of the Worcester Telegram.

In a baseball game against St. John's on May 27, 1966, Gannon collected a team-high three hits. On April 26, 1966, he starred in a South High win over Classical High. He was the winning pitcher and knocked in two runs.

On the ice, he scored a pair of goals on Feb. 1, 1966, in a South High win over Classical High. He netted another goal against Commerce on Feb. 3, 1966.

Polaski said after hearing how Gannon had not been approached by any of his family members, he was one of the veterans who reached out to other Vietnam veterans to attend Gannon’s wake at Mercadante.

While about a dozen Vietnam veterans attended, Polaski said he was surprised no one from their graduating class showed, adding how Gannon was “just one of those guys you could easily get along with.”

“It was a shock to me that there wasn't one person from the graduating class,” said Polaski. “I can honestly say I never heard or seen him ever get into any hassles or anything.

“He was just a good guy.”

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Neglected Worcester veteran Robert Gannon buried with military honors