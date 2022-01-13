‘Negligence, ignorance, and frankly, stupidity.’ 2 Ky. men sentenced for Capitol riot

Jeremy Chisenhall
·4 min read

Two Kentucky men and “close friends” have each been sentenced to “intermittent confinement,” probation and community service for participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a report from the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Troy Dylan Williams and Dalton Ray Crase had both pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building after they were arrested for the offense. The two were arrested within a month of the riot, according to the FBI. The riot occurred after a rally for former President Donald Trump, in which supporters attempted to stop U.S. officials from certifying President Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election.

Federal Judge Carl J. Nichols sentenced the men to 15 days of “intermittent confinement,” which means they’ll serve their time in a jail or halfway house over the course of five weekends, according to the Courier-Journal. The two will have to complete 60 hours of community service and spend three years on probation.

Sentences were imposed but attorneys and the judge set another court date to finalize sentencing and clarify how the intermittent confinement would be served, according to the Courier-Journal and court records.

The two were also ordered to pay $500 in restitution, a condition which they both previously agreed to in their plea deals.

Federal prosecutors had asked the court to sentence each of the men to 30 days in prison, three years of probation and 60 hours of community service, according to court records. They also asked the judge to order each man to pay $500 in restitution, which would go toward the cost of damages done during the Capitol riot.

Prosecutors said in court records that Williams and Crase went into the Capitol despite seeing all the violence occurring around them and clear indicators that they weren’t supposed to enter. The two exited but then re-entered the Capitol, prosecutors said.

While in the Capitol the second time, Williams said to Crase the riot was a warning “just to let them know that when push comes to shove, we will fight. We will just walk into this b***h . . . . Just showed them, this is a taste, and if things don’t change, we’ll make a change,” prosecutors wrote in court records.

Crase and Williams were both photographed at the Capitol, including one photo which showed Crase inside wearing a t-shirt which read “Trump is my president.”

Williams’ attorney, Dwight E. Crawley, asked the judge to sentence Williams to one year of probation, a $500 fine and 60 hours of community service. Crawley said Williams was forthcoming about his involvement in the Capitol riot and complied with investigators.

Troy Dylan Williams provided the FBI with photographs taken at the U.S. Capitol on the day of the Jan. 6 riot, including some that showed him standing just outside the building, according to court records.
“Mr. Williams timely accepted full responsibility for his conduct in this matter and did not cause the government to expend enormous resources prosecuting this case at trial,” Crawley wrote in court records.

Crawley said that Williams met with FBI investigators voluntarily without an attorney and gave them a thumb drive “containing a complete download of his phone.”

“Mr. Williams fully explained his role in the offense as well as played videos from his phone highlighting his conduct and the conduct of others,” Crawley wrote.

Crawley said Williams didn’t make any efforts to destroy his phone or the contents on it. He also said that Williams didn’t approve of the actions of those committing more serious offenses during the riot.

“He truly regrets his conduct and takes full responsibility for his actions,” Crawley wrote. “He understands that his actions caused significant harm to the entire country. For that, he is deeply sorry.”

Crase’s attorney, Dani Jahn, also argued that their client’s offense was not as severe as acts committed by others the day of the riot. Jahn wrote in court records that Crase didn’t incite the riot or organize it in any way. Jahn argued that Crase should’ve received a two-year probation sentence and 60 hours of community service, as well as a $500 restitution fine.

Jahn wrote in court records that Crase was in D.C. “upon the urging of President Trump” and he was not a “malicious actor” who committed any violent acts or damaged any property.

In a letter to the court, Crase said he was sorry to the judge, “to the country, and to everyone who deserves an apology.”

“I will say it until my final breath, I am so sorry for my negligence, ignorance, and frankly, stupidity,” Crase wrote. “This is a mistake that will never happen again, it never should have happened in the first place. But like I said, mistakes can propel you to the next level, that’s what this has done. The work is not over, the work is not finished. It never will be.”

Crase and Williams are the fourth and fifth Kentucky residents to be sentenced after admitting guilt for participating in the riot, according to court records. Another Kentucky man has pleaded guilty but is still awaiting his sentence. Eleven others have been charged but have not reached a resolution in their cases.

A year after Capitol riot: 17 Ky. residents charged, 6 admit guilt. See their sentences.

11 Ky. residents arrested over Capitol riot still await outcomes in federal court

